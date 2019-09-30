Opportunities aplenty at the Energy and Rural Business Show Ireland 2019

Farmers looking to diversify their income and take advantage of the opportunities available through the generation of renewable energy should ensure they visit the Energy and Rural Business Show 2019, taking place at the Hub, Kilkenny, on October 23-24.

It is being held in association with the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and Teagasc, sponsored by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) and supported by a number of the leading energy and farming associations, including: Irish BioEnergy Association (IrBEA); Irish Solar Energy Association (ISEA); Renewable Gas Forum Ireland (RGFI); Irish Creamery Milk Supplies’ Association (ICMSA); Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA); and Macra Na Feirme.

The event incorporates the now three-year-old Energy Now Expo Ireland and, for the first time, featuring the Rural Business Expo Ireland.

It will provide guidance on the generation of renewable energy, outline the associated opportunities, give advice on the best practices in energy and carbon management, plus advise on ways to maximise the value of available resources and diversify income.

‘Cutting-edge renewable energy advice’

Commenting on the IFA’s involvement, Fintan Conway, secretary renewables project group at the IFA, said: “We’re delighted to be associated with the new Energy and Rural Business Show, following on from the unprecedented success of Energy Now Expo.

“The event continues to be the leading source of cutting-edge renewable energy advice for Irish farmers and landowners and the new Rural Business Expo is a welcome addition.”

Earlier this year, Government published its Climate Action Plan. The objective of the plan is to enable Ireland to meet its EU targets, to reduce its carbon emissions by 30% between 2021 and 2030 and lay the foundations for achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The agricultural sector stands to play a key role and to help achieve these targets Government is offering funding through the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat (SSRH) and Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS).

Government is also committed to implementing a carbon tax, to encourage investment in low carbon alternatives.

Representatives from the SEAI, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and ICMSA will be explaining these measures at this year’s Energy and Rural Business Show Ireland conference, which will accompany the exhibition of experienced suppliers from sectors including anaerobic digestion (AD) and biogas, biomass, heat pumps, energy efficiency, solar and wind.

Elsewhere the show boasts dedicated ‘how to’ workshop sessions, in which ideas and guidance will be provided on an array of diversification options, together with advice on viability, grants and planning.

Farmers who have successfully diversified their farm businesses will also be on hand to share their knowledge and answer questions.

Subjects being covered include organic farming, breeding performance horses, effective marketing, running a family attraction on your farm and creating a commercial brewery.

Tickets

The conference and workshop programmes are available to view here.

Tickets to the event are free. To register for yours please visit: www.energyandruralbusiness.co.uk; or call: +44 (0) 1293-854-405.