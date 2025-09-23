Online programme for supporters of farmers facing mental health struggles

In farming communities across Ireland, the pressure on mental health can be deeply felt not just by farmers themselves, but by the family members, friends and neighbours supporting them day in and day out.

Recognising the need to support those who support others, Suicide or Survive (SOS), in partnership with the Farm Well Hub, has launched a dedicated Supporters Programme specifically for people caring for someone struggling with their mental health.

This free four-part programme, delivered online via Zoom, offers practical tools, a safe space and supportive guidance for people who want to better understand how to help their loved ones while also minding their own wellbeing.

“I don't feel so lonely/isolated in supporting a vulnerable person. I feel this workshop has given me a much healthier perspective about my circumstances and the shared experiences of others - this connection has really encouraged me.”

“Every bit was incredibly useful. Amazing facilitators who gave really practical tips for support. The simple act of talking to people going through similar experiences was very cathartic. I desperately needed this and would definitely do it again given the opportunity. Highly recommend to others too.”

Developed by SOS and now offered in partnership with Farm Well Hub, the Supporters Programme is an evidence-informed series designed to help people who are supporting a loved one who may be experiencing mental health challenges.

This could be a spouse, sibling, parent, child, friend, or fellow farmer.

The programme covers topics such as:

Understanding mental health and mental illness;

Communication tools for difficult conversations;

Boundaries and self-care for the supporter;

Building resilience in families and communities.

Facilitated by trained professionals in a supportive and non-judgemental environment, the programme runs over four sessions (two hours each) and is completely free to attend.

Wednesday, September 24;

Friday, September 26;

Monday, September 29;

Wednesday, October 1.

All events take place from 7:30p.m-9:30p.m.

In farming life, many supporters are quietly carrying a heavy load worrying about their loved ones, trying to hold the household or farm together, and often neglecting their own needs.

The Supporters Programme provides these individuals with a space to reflect, learn and build community with others going through similar challenges.

Anne-Marie Doran, Project Lead of Farm Well Hub said: “We’re often told to mind the person who’s struggling.

“But who minds the supporter? This programme makes sure those people - the wives, husbands, sons, daughters, neighbours - are seen, supported, and given tools that genuinely help.”

Spaces for this free programme are limited and registration is essential.