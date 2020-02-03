One4all gift voucher up for grabs for completion of online survey

An online calf welfare study – on Irish dairy farms – is currently being conducted by the National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG) and Teagasc.

Maintaining a high standard of calf welfare has emerged as an important issue for the Irish dairy industry’s reputation.

With the spring-calving season just getting started, attention will focus on how surplus dairy calves are managed.

Last year, almost 190,000 dairy calves were sent for live export between birth and six weeks-of-age. The final destination for these calves was mainly Europe for veal production.

Commenting on the study, NUIG lead researcher Dr. Doris Laepple, stated:

“We are looking for dairy farmers in the Republic of Ireland to participate in the survey which will gather details on dairy farmers’ breeding plans, planned calf markets and facilities.

It also explores farmers’ opinions in relation to the management of animals and potential solutions to improve markets for dairy calves.

If dairy farmers wish to access the survey Click here

To reward dairy farmers for the 20 minutes it takes to complete the survey, the first 200 farmer participants will receive a One4all gift voucher valued at around €25 upon completion of the survey.