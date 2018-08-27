NZ farmer to face charges over Mycoplasma bovis outbreak

A farmer who was at the centre of the Mycoplasma bovis outbreak in New Zealand last year is reportedly set to face charges relating to the spread of the bovine disease.

The farmer in question was apparently charged by biosecurity officials as being the original source of the outbreak, according to New Zealand publication Stuff.

The media outlet names the farmer as Alfons Zeestraten, adding that the Kiwi farmer is to appear in court to face the charges in November.

Zeestraten has purportedly denied the allegations, saying that the offences are not related to the outbreak – which was discovered on his farm back in December.

The charges apparently relate to farm machinery imports, Stuff reports.

Advertisement

This comes following the news earlier this month that Biosecurity New Zealand found a property in the Tasman district as positive for the bacterial cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis. It’s the first time the disease has been found in this region.

The affected property is a mixed sheep and beef farm near Motueka.

The farm was placed under a Restricted Place Notice under the Biosecurity Act 1993, putting the farm in quarantine lockdown – restricting the movement of animals and other risk goods on and off the farm.

According to Biosecurity New Zealand, the number of infected properties on the islands currently stands at 35.