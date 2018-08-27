NZ farmer to face charges over Mycoplasma bovis outbreak
A farmer who was at the centre of the Mycoplasma bovis outbreak in New Zealand last year is reportedly set to face charges relating to the spread of the bovine disease.
The farmer in question was apparently charged by biosecurity officials as being the original source of the outbreak, according to New Zealand publication Stuff.
The media outlet names the farmer as Alfons Zeestraten, adding that the Kiwi farmer is to appear in court to face the charges in November.
The charges apparently relate to farm machinery imports, Stuff reports.
This comes following the news earlier this month that Biosecurity New Zealand found a property in the Tasman district as positive for the bacterial cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis. It’s the first time the disease has been found in this region.
The affected property is a mixed sheep and beef farm near Motueka.
According to Biosecurity New Zealand, the number of infected properties on the islands currently stands at 35.
Towards the end of last May, it was revealed that a planned cull of about 126,000 cattle would take place as part of the eradication effort – though, with the latest outbreak, this figure is likely to be higher.