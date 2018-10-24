‘No expense spared’ on model residential farm for sale in Co. Meath

Nestled in Tullywood, Kilmainhamwood, Co. Meath, Quillsen brings to the market a 20.3ac compact residential farm.

According to Quillsen: “The residence and farm buildings were built over the last two years with no expense spared internally or externally.”

South View Farm is ideally located on the R164 Kingscourt to Kells Road. A short distance away is: Kingscourt (4.8km); Kells (19km), where you can access the N52 and M3 motorway; Kilmainhamwood (3.8km); and Moynalty (11.4km).

The entrance to the property is through “wrought iron electronically controlled gates” and a tarmac driveway leads straight up to the bungalow.

Bungalow

The bungalow is approximately 247ft² and is finished to the “highest of standards”, according to Quillsen.

The residence comprises: an entrance hall with solid oak flooring; a spacious, south facing living room; a kitchen/dining room; a south facing sun room; a utility room; WC; a master bedroom with an en-suite and dressing room; and five bedrooms with a total of three en-suites and three sliderobe wardrobes. Installed is a bio-cycle septic tank.

At the front of the house is a lawn, where there are a variety of plants and shrubs.

There is a solar system in place which looks after the hot water. As well as this, the water supply is from a private well.

The Farm

“The land, which is laid out in five easily managed fields, is in permanent pasture and is recently reseeded,” according to Quillsen.

A stock proof post and wire fence marks the entire boundary.

The farm consists of:

A 5-bay slatted shed and creep area, cattle crush, calving gate and general cattle holding facilities;

A machinery shed with an electric roller door;

A detached three-room cottage comprising a total of 66.2ft² and a single story extension at the rear;

A detached garage with an electric roller door; and

A range of stone and concrete block built outhouses.

It is highly recommended by Quillsen to view the farm for it to be fully appreciated.

For sale

South View Farm “will most suit those wanting to expand an existing holding or a canny purchaser with an eye for detail and quality”.

The asking price is €550,000. Further information can be found on its website.

Similarly, those with an entrepreneurial spirit could transform the area into a luxurious B&B – subject to planning permission.