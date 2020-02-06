No cases of ketosis in Causeway herd after Panatec Rumen Proof added to ration

An Irish dairy farmer who had experienced a high incidence of ketosis in his fresh calvers has not had a single case of the metabolic disorder this calving season, since incorporating a rumen enhancer in the herd ration.

Colm Diggins milks 120 Holstein Friesians at Causeway in Co. Kerry, yielding an annual average of 8,800L/cow.

Dry cow transition had been his greatest challenge. Despite giving cows a bolus formulated to protect against ketosis, several cows succumbed to the disorder in the 2019 calving season.

Not only did this incur the cost of veterinary treatment but there were repercussions for fertility – 10 cows were empty after the 2019 breeding season and five were cows that had experienced ketosis at calving.

Residue-free feed additive

After reading an article on how a dairy farmer had solved a ketosis problem by adding Panatec Rumen Proof to the cow ration, Colm asked his nutritionist at Kerry Co-op to add it to his feed mix at the mill.

This residue-free feed additive is manufactured by Mayo Healthcare and acts as a rumen enhancer for greater performance and improved energy in the rumen.

Colm says the results were immediate and startling. In the first four weeks of calving as of February 2, 72 cows calved without a single case of ketosis. None of the cows had been bolused.

He could visibly notice the difference in the consistency of their dung. “Last year, cows were getting very loose after calving but this year there has been none of that; the colour and consistency of their dung is as you would expect in a healthy cow.’’

Colm introduced Panatec Rumen Proof into the dry cow ration on December 7 and calving got underway on January 8.

“The cows have never been healthier post-calving; they have transitioned well; they are 100%,’’ said Colm.

I am very pleased with how the cows are performing and intend to keep feeding Panatec Rumen Proof.

Colm first used the additive in the second half of calving last year and milk recording showed an uplift in performance – milk solids per cow had increased by 40kg to 620kg.

When cows no longer receive a buffer feed after the morning milking, Colm will have Panatec Rumen Proof added to the concentrates he feeds in the parlour; cows will receive this until the end of the breeding season at the end of June.

