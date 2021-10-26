Next Gen Herefords are a group of young breeders who share an interest in Herefords but also in all things farming. The group began 2021 by organising several online tutorials with various industry professionals while the country was still in a covid-19 lockdown and inter-county travel was not permitted.

Since then, they have organised trips to the IFJ Thrive farm, Tully Beef Centre and Pedigree farms. The group aims to develop its programme further over the coming months and to offer an outlet to young farmers across the country to get involved in competitions, shows, industry visits, workshops, demos and more.

This is on top of meeting up with like minded young people and enjoying the craic along the way, whether they’re a Hereford breeder or not.

Next Gen Herefords are delighted to be able to host a youth event alongside the National Hereford Calf Show 2021. Traditionally, the calf show incorporated two young handler classes as part of the main event but this year, it has been decided to host a separate Young Handlers competition on the eve of the calf show.

The competition will be held on Friday, November 19, from 6.30p.m – 9:00p.m. The mart will be open from 4:00p.m to facilitate the arrival of animals and it is recommended that all entrants arrive by 6:00p.m or before.

If there are young people who wish to get involved but don’t have a Hereford calf then one can be sourced to ensure everyone who wishes is included.

Schedule

The line-up for the competition includes;

Stock judging of commercial stock – Demonstration by Irish Hereford Prime and judging; Show Preparation and grooming – time to prepare and dress up animal; The Traditional Young Handler Classes – ringcraft and showmanship.

The group will be split into three categories depending on the age of entrant and the agenda is as follows:

Juniors (aged 12 and under):

6:30p.m – Young Handler Class

7:15p.m – Look at Hereford animals and attributes / colouring activity.

Intermediate (aged 13-17):

6:30p.m – Stock judging commercials and cuts of beed (demonstration and own judgements on paper);

7:15p.m – Show preparation: grooming, clipping, using products, handler dress code (advice and help offered if needed);

8:00p.m – Young Handler Class.

Seniors (aged 18 – 30):

6:30p.m – Show preparation: grooming, clipping, using products, handler dress code (advice and help offered if needed);

7:15p.m – Young Handler Class;

8:00p.m – Stock judging commercials and cuts of beef (demonstration and own judgements on paper).

The overall judging for the intermediate and senior group will incorporate an element of the stock judging and show preparation and presentation.

Sponsorship and prizes

Next Gen Herefords are delighted to have the support of Irish Hereford Prime, Farm Wardrobe and Tradeforus for this event.

Irish Hereford Prime are kindly sponsoring a hoodie to each participant who takes part in the event;

Farm Wardrobe are kindly sponsoring an Irish Hereford Winter Bundle to the first prize winners of both the Intermediate and Senior Champion;

Tradeforus are kindly sponsoring €100.

Each junior participant will receive a rosette, hoodie (kindly sponsored by IHP) and IHBS goodie bag for taking part and getting involved. There will be older Next Gen Hereford members available to help any juniors with preparations and showing and to ensure the event is fun for all.

Each intermediate participant will receive a rosette, hoodie (kindly sponsored by IHP) and IHBS goodie bag for participating.

First prize will win a €150 voucher, Irish Hereford Winter Bundle (kindly sponsored by Farm Wardrobe) and a champion cup. The second winner prize will win a €100 voucher and the third prize for grabs is a €50 voucher.

Each senior participant will receive a rosette, hoodie (kindly sponsored by IHP) and IHBS goodie bag for participating.

The vouchers can be used for a range of items including towards; IHBS membership, Hereford calf registrations, IHBS Breed Improvement AI straws, a heifer purchased at the Genetics Gems sale or other IHBS sale and/or merchandise from the Farm Wardrobe.

There will also be a draw on the evening whereby each participant’s name will be put into a hat and four prize winners will be drawn at random. First and second prizes are €50 (kindly sponsored by Tradeforus), third and fourth prizes are a gift set of animal preparation supplies (i.e. brush, soap etc.).

Entries for Next Gen Herefords’ youth competition

Entries for the competition are now open, and can be done via the link below.

The Young Handler entries are free of charge. Every young person is welcome to part-take and anyone who doesn’t have a Hereford animal to show can contact Louise and one will be sourced.

Entries close on November 7, at midnight.

All animals entering the show and mart premises must be accompanied by a Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) compliance certificate which can be applied for and downloaded from agfood.ie. The Calf show movement number will be sent out to all entrants after the closing date.

Please note that all animals entered into the young handler’s event and the calf show must be TB tested ‘clear’.

For further information, check out irishhereford.com or any further questions or queries please contact Louise in the IHBS office.

