Job alert: AgriLand is looking for a technical dairy reporter

AgriLand is looking for a technical dairy journalist.

If you’re motivated, enthusiastic and have a good knowledge of the technical aspects of Irish farming – and dairy farming in particular – then we have the opportunity.

The successful candidate will have an agricultural science (or related) qualification. Additionally, some post-college experience (in industry) is needed.

The role will include working as part of a digital media team in a fast-paced environment.

Consuming passion for farming

Reporting to the editor, applicants will have to: track trends; forge relationships with farmers and industry stakeholders; and work closely with other technical journalists.

The successful applicant must also develop the ability to proof, fact-check and quality-check content.

A flair for writing is essential, along with a consuming passion for farming.

If you’re energetic, have an eye for detail and have a strong and confident command of the English (written) language, we want to hear from you.

Requirements: A good knowledge of – and passion for – technical aspects of Irish farming is essential;

Some post-college experience (i.e. a year in industry) is needed;

A graduate qualification in agricultural science or a related degree;

Writing ability is essential;

You must be driven, hard-working and flexible;

You must be keen to network and build contacts across the Irish dairy sector;

A full driving license and your own transport.

Responsibilities: Reporting to the editor, you will work with the technical team on relevant stories and content;

You must be able to write factual, clean copy to tight deadlines;

You will pitch and generate original stories and content;

The role also includes the production of a range of content for our website and social media / broadcast channels.

If you want to be part of a vibrant news desk with a national remit, send a cover letter – explaining why you’re a suitable candidate – and your CV to: [email protected] by February 24.