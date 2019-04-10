New pig vaccine offers protection against 3 diseases

MSD Animal Health recently launched a new Sowcare vaccine at the 50th anniversary of the IPHS at Portlaoise.

Porcilis Ery+Parvo+Lepto offers protection against three economically important diseases that impact the reproductive performance of sows and gilts worldwide.

Many farmers in Ireland already vaccinate breeding sows and gilts against erysipelas and porcine parvovirus infection. However, the new product is the first vaccine on the market to offer triple protection against ery, parvo and nine different serovars of Leptospira.

Leptospira is a commonly found bacterium with multiple, different strains affecting wild and domestic animals and humans. Although some serovars only affect pigs, rodents can transfer infection cross species through their urine, so farm hygiene and biosecurity are important.

The disease can also be passed to humans, so care must be taken when coming into contact with pigs’ urine and abortion fluids.

Laboratory diagnosis of leptospirosis can be difficult, but signs of infection can include abortion, stillbirths and return to oestrus during the first weeks of pregnancy.

The new vaccine allows farmers to be proactive in their approach to health management rather than having to rely on oral or injectable antibiotics after they have identified the disease on their farm.

Maureen Prendergast, swine technical manager at MSD Animal Health, explained: “At a time when the industry is making huge in-roads in the reduction of antimicrobials, this product allows farmers to add another layer of disease protection alongside ery and parvo vaccination.”

Porcilis Ery+Parvo+Lepto is suitable for use during pregnancy. Sows and gilts require an initial two-dose course followed by six-monthly or annual boosters, depending on the individual farm health status.

The product is already available for use in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Farmers should discuss their vaccination regime with their vet who can also advise on improving sow fertility and on-farm biosecurity.

