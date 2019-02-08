New chemistry on the way from BASF

A lot of the crop chemistry headlines in recent times have been related to the loss of crop protection chemistry and the challenges facing the tillage sector as a result.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom new and effective chemistry is on the way.

At this yesterday’s (Thursday, February 7) BASF Technical Conference in Kilkenny the company outlined a use-up timeline on some of its older products and very importantly told the audience what’s coming down the tracks.

When is the new chemistry coming?

Revysol is a new fungicide due from BASF in 2020, while Pavecto is due in 2022.

Revysol, which belongs to the azole group of fungicides, has gone through the standing committee at EU level and the company is now awaiting on official notification to move forward. BASF is working to bring Revysol to the market on time for the 2020 season.

Speaking about Revysol, Rob Gladwin of BASF UK, stated that he is excited about the effect the product has on ramularia in barley.

Revysol will be available to view in field trials this season. The second new fungicide Pavecto, a strobilurin (QoI), is due to the market in 2022.

Expected timeline for older chemistry

The expected last days of sales and use-up periods for a number of products are outlined below. Please note that dates are subject to change.

Epoxiconazole: Original expiry – April 2019;

Revised assumption (subject to change): Last sales: April 2020; On-farm use: December 2020.



Metconazole: Original expiry – April 2018;

Revised assumption (subject to change): Last sales – April 2020; On-farm use – April 2021.

