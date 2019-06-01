New bolus offers non-antibiotic udder care solution to Irish dairy farmers

An established method of tackling udder health challenges without antibiotics is being exploited by an Irish-based manufacturer with the launch of a new bolus containing allicin.

The Maycillin udder health bolus, developed by Mayo Healthcare, is engineered to release the active compound allicin, which is a sulfoxide amino acid of Alliin.

Allicin in bolus form is used extensively in several countries as an alternative to antibiotics in both clinical and sub-clinical challenges – there are mature markets in Switzerland, Austria, Germany and Holland – but it is the first time that this novel technology has been manufactured in Ireland.

‘Effective without using antibiotics’

Mayo Healthcare sales manager Leo Forkan says the bolus allows farmers to tackle udder health performance in an effective way without the use of antibiotics.

His company has spent the last 18 months researching and developing the product.

“There is tremendous pressure on dairy farmers to reduce their reliance on antibiotics and a great urgency to find alternatives,’’ said Mr. Forkan.

On average, mastitis costs farmers €60/cow/year. It is widely accepted that a cow with a somatic cell count (SCC) greater than 150,000 cells/ml or 120,000 cell/ml in a heifer indicates infection in that animal.

In this example – click here – a herd of 100 cows with an SCC of 400,000 cells/ml compared with a herd with an average SCC of 100,000 cells/ml was €11,716 less profitable excluding penalties.

Aids udder health

Maycillin bolus aids udder health and provides the cow with post-calving transition support.

Once the bolus is given to a cow it is effective for 21 days and, crucially, there is no residue; therefore, no milk withdrawal period.

“Problems vary from cow to cow and from farm to farm but Mayo Healthcase has trialled Maycillin extensively in Ireland over the last six months and the results have been consistent,’’ Mr. Forkan reported.

Mayo Healthcare has a track record in manufacturing novel non-antibiotic products for use in the dairy and livestock sectors.

Maycillin bolus dose rate for cows over 500kg is two boluses. Applicators that hold two boluses are available from stockists.

