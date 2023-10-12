Martin Morris runs a spring-calving dairy enterprise based in Ballycanew, Gorey, Co. Wexford.

Morris generally has his herd under cover from early November through to February for the winter season.

When he was in the market for a bale chopper a couple of seasons ago he looked at a number of brands and, based on a recommendation, his attention was drawn to the Kverneland 853 Pro chopper.

Following the recommendation, he took the opportunity to get a demonstration from Kilkenny-based Kverneland Group Ireland.

After the demonstration, Morris said: “We didn’t need to look any further than that.”

Kverneland 853 Pro

The Kverneland 800 series range of choppers is designed to run smoothly; offer increased capacity; reach longer blowing distances; and save time.

It does this by getting the bedding or feeding material to the working heart of the chopper as quickly and blockage-free as possible.

The 853 PRO model comes with the following specification:

From 3m³ chamber;

Blowing distance up to 20m;

Drum Feed Control System – Blockage-Free Design;

For feeding straw silage and for bedding;

Unique drum-knife configuration to handle a wide variety of materials;

Two-speed gearbox for reduced flywheel speed when discharging feed materials.

Taking the sweat out of bedding

The major benefit Morris sees in the 853 Pro is that it “takes the sweat out of bedding everyday” while being the perfect fit for two round bales or one large square bale to separate yards.

Bedding with four to five bales/day, the capacity of the 853 Pro is ideal for his size of operation.

As he wasn’t familiar with straw choppers before, Morris found the operation of the Kverneland chopper very straightforward and easy to adapt to.

“The user-friendly controls allow for accuracy in placing straw where you want it to be placed,” he said.

Flexible loading is provided by enabling loading either from the wide rear tailgate or from the top, handy if you want to load from a tractor. The hydraulically operated rear door provides a self-loading facility for easy loading of square and round bales.

The funnel design of the bale chamber ensures no sharp corners for material to accumulate and cause blockages. Kverneland’s Drum Feed Control System (DFCS) patented system is designed to handle even the most difficult material.

For durability, knowing the effort the floor conveyor goes through every day, Kverneland runs the conveyor on two wear strips made of ‘UltraGlide’ plastic that increases the lifetime of the conveyor and makes certain the smooth flow of material to the chopping mechanism.

Siloking 100+ Tub feeder

Morris also uses a Kverneland Siloking 100+ Tub feeder, saying it “was recommended to us as the best feeder in the market”.

He has found the two machines work very well in partnership. Once the Siloking Tub feeder has fed out to cows, then the straw chopper can bed while cows are feeding, giving full coverage of the shed.

The ease of use for the Siloking is also a major benefit, fitted with a two-speed gearbox, allowing for full clear out of the machine or when required a slow precise mix.

Morris calls the feeder a “luxury compared to what we had” with its ability to carry a big load between yards. Also, its feed-out is very consistent for the cows with the flap on the side ensuring the feed is placed exactly where it should.

Morris purchased both machines from this local dealer, Farm Services in Coolgreany, Co. Wexford. The reliability of both machines has stood the test of time and he’s had no issues over the last number of years.

“It’s everything that we thought it we be and there’s no disappointment,” he said.

