Almost 60,000 calves have been exported from Ireland in the fist 10 weeks of 2023, according to latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Figures from the DAFM show that this year, up to Sunday, March 12 (week 10), a total of 58,723 head of calves had been exported from Ireland.

This number is up by 40% on the same time period of last year and 73% when compared to the first 10 weeks of 2021.

The table below shows total live cattle exports by type in the first 10 weeks of 2021, 2022 and 2023: Type 2021 2022 2023 2021/23 2022/23 Calves 33,952 41,986 58,723 73% 40% Weanlings 5,467 5,208 7,790 42% 50% Stores 5,729 3,243 2,645 -54% -18% Adult Cattle 9,621 8,816 6,266 -35% -29% Total 54,769 59,253 75,424 +38% +27% Source: DAFM

As the table above indicates, calf exports account for almost 78% of overall cattle exports in the first 10 weeks of the year.

The number of store and adult cattle exported are both down and strong home markets for these types of stock are a contributing factor to this.

While calf export numbers are remaining high, some livestock sailings were cancelled in week 10 due to stormy weather conditions.

Week 11 was also a difficult week for the movement of calves from Ireland to markets in mainland Europe due to the strike in France causing logistical problems for livestock.

The table below shows Irish cattle exports by destination in the first 10 weeks of 2023: Country 2021 2022 2023 2022/23 Netherlands 11,530 23,348 34,618 +48% Spain 16,809 16,850 17,426 +3% Italy 4,647 3,350 7,249 +116% Northern Ireland 16,387 9,783 6,955 -29% Poland 589 557 3,361 +503% Turkey – – 1,773 – Bulgaria 118 – 1,493 – Hungary – – 782 – Greece 373 524 384 -27% Great Britain 294 547 347 -37% Slovakia – – 339 – Belgium 279 572 292 -49% Other 3,743 3,722 405 -89% Total 54,769 59,253 75,424 +27% Source: DAFM

As the table above indicates, the Netherlands and Spain have taken the largest volumes of Irish cattle to date this year with primarily calves exported to these destinations.