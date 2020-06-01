NDC launches new campaign and ‘Raise a Glass’ to World Milk Day

While the reality of Covid-19 has been challenging for us all, it has presented a powerful moment to connect consumers with Irish dairy.

Dedication of Irish dairy farmers

In April, the National Dairy Council (NDC) launched a new TV and radio campaign, celebrating the dedication of Irish dairy farmers.

Covid-19 created huge uncertainty for all of us, but one thing we can continue to rely on is fresh quality Irish dairy thanks to the hard-working farmers of Ireland.

At home with Irish dairy, nutrition across the day

The NDC’s latest campaign (May/June) builds on what has been achieved in the Farmer Advocacy Ad by focusing on ‘dairy consumption moments’ and the nutritional value of dairy.

This campaign showcases that, at home with your family, dairy offers great nutrition and simple pleasures throughout the day. Dairy is an opportunity for nutrition and joy, from dawn to dusk.

The campaign is comprised entirely from home movies/videos shot on iPhones, featuring people across the country at home enjoying dairy across the day.

By featuring real families in the campaign, viewers at home can connect to these intimate scenes, recognising themselves and their own consumption habits.

For people across the life stages, Irish dairy keeps us fuelled, fed, comforted and happy – from breakfast to bedtime. Doireann Garrihy, TV and radio broadcaster and NDC ambassador, narrates this heart-warming campaign.

‘Raise a Glass’ to world milk day

Last week, the NDC announced that, on June 1 (World Milk Day), the company had secured a themed three-minute ad break during the 6:00pm RTÉ news.

In this extended ad, NDC turns the spotlight to dairy farmers, NDC ambassadors and families from across Ireland to join the celebration by “Raising a Glass” to the fantastic people in their lives on World Milk Day.

This campaign celebrates what is truly special about Ireland – our unique way of farming coupled with the passion of our dairy farmers to produce high-quality dairy products and a nation of people that simply #LoveIrishDairy!