NDC has ‘something to please all tastes’ at this year’s ‘Ploughing’

The National Dairy Council (NDC) has something to please all tastes at this year’s National Ploughing Championships, with an exciting programme of events, cooking demos, tastings, education and healthcare experts.

Not only this but there will be a few celebrities at its stand over the three days; so head on over to Block 3; Row 18; Stand 397.

Looking for Love – at Grá Island

Inspired by the new NDC advertising campaign – Love Irish Dairy – it’s all things romance at the NDC stand on day 1.

Love Island’s Greg O’Shea and RTÉ’s Marty Morrissey will be bringing Grá Island to the ‘Ploughing’ with a special dating contest. NDC is looking for some eager male and female participants to take part and win some great prizes.

Milk it!

Ever heard of a milk sommelier? NDC searched all corners of the planet and found the world’s first milk sommelier – Bas de Groot from Holland.

De Groot’s conception of milk mirrors what most of us have of wine, believing that terroir matters. A region’s climate, soil and surrounding flora will affect the end result we taste.

“Milk and wine are both made from living products,” explained de Groot. “One is made by soil in the plants; the other is also made by the soil…with the cow in between.”

Food writer John McKenna will be chatting to Bas and conducting a special “milk tasting”.

Climate college

2019 is the year that has really focused everyone’s mind on the importance of sustainability and climate change.

This is crucially important to the agri-food sector and so NDC has designed its very own ‘climate college‘ – an interactive maze full of entertainment, activity and education to feed the senses and the imagination.

Advertisement

Children can learn about climate change, animal welfare, Irish farming’s best practices, sustainability and much more through memorable and fun activities. Soil, grass, water and energy will be a key focus on the journey.

Health screening

It’s all about health and nutrition this year with a dedicated health screening area at the stand. NDC will have three screening areas all manned by expert nurses from Cappagh Hospital in Dublin.

Why not get your blood pressure taken at our health heart centre, check your weight and BMI and check out those tired feet with our specula foot and wellie clinic? Get expert advice from its podiatrists.

Cheese glorious cheese!

From gorgeous Gouda to magnificent Milleens – cheese addicts will be well catered for at NDC’s stand this year.

Much-loved Irish chef Donal Skehan will be in attendance to chat about his life in LA.

He will show visitors how to make some of his delicious cheese recipes, produced through his ambassadorship of the European Milk Forum’s “Cheese. Your Way.” campaign, implemented locally by the NDC to encourage more Irish consumers to enjoy quality cheese from Europe.

There will also be cheese tastings throughout the three days and a discussion on the history of cheese with Kevin Sheridan and food historian Regina Sexton.

Chef’s brigade

NDC will be joined on day 2 by the fabulous Clodagh McKenna who will also be cooking up some delicious recipes at the demo area and talking about her role as food ambassador for the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

Lilly Higgins will also be cooking up a storm with some delicious dishes in the demo kitchen on day 3.

Co-op marketplace

As always, NDC will have a showcase of the cream of Irish dairy produce from its co-ops, with sampling throughout the three days.