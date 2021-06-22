Lely Center Mullingar and Lely Center Mitchelstown, in association with AIB and Alternative Energy Ireland (AEI), are hosting five open days within one week to showcase how robotic milking works on a grass-based system.

The open days will be taking place between June 28 and July 2, and will be presented in a workshop format.

The following topics will be discussed on the day:

How robotic milking works on a grass-based system;

Building, design and farm layout options and the infrastructure costs of setting up a system;

The best type of cow for robotic milking;

Labour requirements and work-life balance;

Financing dairy expansion, funding buildings and equipment (AIB);

Running costs of the system;

€32,000-96,000 TAMS grant opportunity; and

Solar energy costs and returns (AEI).

Here are the dates and venues for the upcoming open days:

Monday, June 28 , at the farm of Bernard Heavey, a dairy farmer with 130 cows and two robots: R35HE43, Tullamore, Co. Offaly;

, at the farm of Bernard Heavey, a dairy farmer with 130 cows and two robots: R35HE43, Tullamore, Co. Offaly; Tuesday, June 29 , at the farm of Tom McWalters, a new entrant milking 134 cows: F12HH21, Milltown, Co. Galway;

, at the farm of Tom McWalters, a new entrant milking 134 cows: F12HH21, Milltown, Co. Galway; Wednesday, June 30 , at the farm of Noel Tyrell, another new entrant since 2018, milking 67 cows: Y14KF53, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow;

, at the farm of Noel Tyrell, another new entrant since 2018, milking 67 cows: Y14KF53, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow; Thursday, July 1 , at the farm of John Gilsenan, a dairy farmer milking 220 cows on three robots: A82X308, Kells, Co. Meath;

, at the farm of John Gilsenan, a dairy farmer milking 220 cows on three robots: A82X308, Kells, Co. Meath; Friday, July 2, at the farm of Charles Higgins, a dairy farmer milking 101 cows: E34V621, Grantstown, Co. Tipperary.

All farms will be signposted from the road, and time slots are as follows:

11:00a.m – 1:00p.m;

1:00p.m – 3:00p.m;

3:00p.m – 5:00p.m.

To book a place, call either of the numbers below: Tommy Naughton (Lely Center Mullingar) 086 386 3316 Brian O’Riordan (Lely Center Mitchelstown) 087 936 7774