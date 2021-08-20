The National Dairy Show 2021 will be held virtually on October 20 and 21, the organisers have said.

The show was in a virtual format last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and will remain in that format this year.

The organisers say that last year’s show was a success, and that they return to the virtual formant this year “with optimism and enthusiasm”.

The show will include the National Dairy Innovation Awards.

The organisers thanked the sponsors and exhibitors “who took a leap of faith” with the virtual format last year.

The show last year saw an estimated online viewership of around 2,500.

The virtual platform will allow the show to “break the limits of location and beam into dairy farmhouses and farm offices all over the country”.

The organisers also say that a virtual show allows viewers to see examples of farming innovation and best farming practices from around the world.

“We have worked extensively with our technology partner during the year to ensure that all attendees, no matter their age or background, will be able to easily log in and navigate the system we have created, especially for the event.”

The National Dairy Show 2021 will take place on the evenings of October 20 and 21, from 6:30p.m to 9:30p.m. You can register for the show through its website.

Topics that will be covered include: