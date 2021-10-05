MSD Animal Health has announced nine new appointments to its Allflex livestock intelligence division.

Allflex designs, develops, manufactures and delivers solutions for animal identification, monitoring and traceability.

Its products are used by farmers, companies and countries to manage hundreds of millions of animals worldwide.

MSD Allflex

MSD’s Allflex livestock intelligence division will be headed up by Dr. William Minchin, director of MSD Animal’s Health’s Ruminant Business Unit.

“Nine new appointments to our Allflex team reflect MSD’s commitment to grow its digital capabilities and help farmers transform their businesses with industry-leading technology and data-driven decision making,” Minchin said.

“This is an exciting sector to be in, and we are delighted to have such a highly experienced and ambitious team on board to help us drive awareness of the wide-ranging benefits of Allflex.

“We warmly welcome our new team members, who have already hit the ground running during a very busy period. We are confident that the team will be instrumental in cementing the Allflex position as a leader in identification and monitoring technology in Ireland.”

Advertisement

Allflex new appointments

Allflex currently supplies over 500 million tags for identifying, tracking and monitoring animals worldwide every year, and monitors over eight million cows daily.

The newly appointed team in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland spans sales, technical, customer support and marketing roles and will be responsible for growing and supporting the MSD Animal Health intelligence division that includes the Allflex and Saber brands.

The new appointments are as follows:

John Heslin – market access and marketing manager, Ireland: A part-time suckler farmer from Co. Westmeath, PhD in heifer puberty and degree in agriculture;

market access and marketing manager, Ireland: A part-time suckler farmer from Co. Westmeath, PhD in heifer puberty and degree in agriculture; Michelle Crowley – sales representative (southwest): Dairy farmer from west Cork, BA in business management, HND in equine science, marketing cert;

sales representative (southwest): Dairy farmer from west Cork, BA in business management, HND in equine science, marketing cert; Catherine Heffernan – customer and technical support manager (south): Kilkenny native from dairy farm background, degree in ag. science;

– customer and technical support manager (south): Kilkenny native from dairy farm background, degree in ag. science; John Graham – customer and technical support manager (Northern Ireland): From Co. Tyrone with a degree in agri technology;

– customer and technical support manager (Northern Ireland): From Co. Tyrone with a degree in agri technology; Shane Nolan – customer and technical support manager (midlands): Carlow native with a degree in electrical and electronic engineering;

– customer and technical support manager (midlands): Carlow native with a degree in electrical and electronic engineering; Christy McGuirk – sales representative (northwest and midlands): Monaghan native, previous technical and sales roles in Moocall Ltd. and Reprodoc Ltd.;

sales representative (northwest and midlands): Monaghan native, previous technical and sales roles in Moocall Ltd. and Reprodoc Ltd.; Niall Brennan – sales representative (southeast): From a farming background in Louth, degree in ag science;

– sales representative (southeast): From a farming background in Louth, degree in ag science; Chris Keys – sales representative (Northern Ireland): Based outside Armagh running a dairy farm with his wife, HND in agriculture specialising in dairy production;

– sales representative (Northern Ireland): Based outside Armagh running a dairy farm with his wife, HND in agriculture specialising in dairy production; Stephen Fagan – product and customer services manager, Ireland: Part-time suckler-to-beef and sheep farmer from Co. Westmeath, holds a bachelor of science in product design, marketing and innovation.

Stephen Fagan

Download Our Free App