Monday: What key Covid-19 developments took place today?

As the country reels from the impact of coronavirus (Covid-19), Irish agricultural stakeholders are responding to the outbreak (and the resulting Government measures to curtail the virus).

Below are the most recent updates on how Irish agriculture is reacting to the evolving situation around the country today, Monday, March 16.

6:30pm – IGFA reassures farmers about feed supplies

The Irish Grain and Feed Association (IGFA) has reassured farmers that animal feed supplies are currently secure and ports remain open.

Heather Peppard, the nutritionist with Brett Brothers, spoke to AgriLand and stated: “Farmers are part of the food chain so we are being assessed as a critical business. Animals have to be fed because we need dairy produce, beef, pork, and lamb, so because farmers are part of the food chain the input supplies will continue to farms.”

The IGFA also gave advice on feed deliveries.

6:20pm – Progressive Genetics suspends manual milk recording

Progressive Genetics suspended its manual milk recording service for two weeks, due to the ongoing developments with Covid-19.

Progressive Genetics milk recording manager Stephen Connolly explained: “We have to be responsible. We want to protect our staff, our contractors and our farmers. That’s what’s most important.”

6:15pm – ‘Strong trade’ in Tullow Mart, with over 600 sheep on offer

Tullow Mart held its weekly sheep sale, today, Monday, March 17, where over 600 sheep were on offer.

According to the mart manager, Eric Driver, both buyers and sellers were “very sensible” when it came to adhering to the marts’ guidelines on social spacing and preventative measures to reduce contact with people.

6:00pm – ICSA tells farmers to hold off sending livestock to the factory in response to price cuts

Farmers should hold off sending livestock to the factory according to the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association’s (ICSA’s) Sean McNamara.

Speaking to AgriLand, McNamara said: “There was no need for factories to cut prices. I would advise farmers to hold off sending their animals to the factory until the prices we were seeing over the last few weeks are restored.

“Farmers are panicking and factories are looking to take advantage of this coronavirus outbreak which is wrong.”

5:30pm – Manorhamilton and Roscommon Marts’ sheep sales to go ahead on Wednesday

Manorhamilton Livestock Mart and Roscommon Mart have announced that their weekly sheep sales are going ahead on Wednesday, March 18.

A spokesperson for Roscommon Mart said: “As of now our weekly sale on Wednesday is going ahead. Unless we are told otherwise, we will continue to keep the mart open.”

4:40pm – Marts ‘continuing for now’

Co-operative marts are continuing to operate under the strict guidelines as issued by the Government last Thursday, March 13, according to the Irish Cooperative Organisation Society (ICOS).

“It’s business, not as usual, but continuing for now – and this may change day to day, depending on the overall situation and ongoing guidance from the authorities,” according to ICOS marts executive Ray Doyle.

4:00pm – Commission proposes ‘priority transport for food and perishable goods’

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that essential goods – such as: medicines; perishable goods; food; and emergency services – will be given transport priority via ‘fast lanes’ to ensure economic continuity as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to unfold.

Temporary restrictions on non-essential travel to the EU for an initial period of 30 days – with the possibility of prolonging the time-frame as necessary – have also been proposed.

3:00pm – ‘Next 7 days vital’

Dr. Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer with the Department of Health, stated that the “next seven days are vital” in containing Covid-19.

Dr. Holohan said the it is “now time to flatten the curve”, referring to the rate of new infections. In this, he argued, “every one of us can play our part”.

The two most important pieces of advice to follow are, according to Dr. Holohan, to reduce your social contacts – see only a handful of people in your network – and by distancing yourself two metres from people in shops & supermarkets.

1:00pm – Mart Managers seek ‘workable solution’

The Mart Managers of Ireland organisation is trying to find a “workable solution” to allow marts to stay operating while also complying with Government guidelines on social distancing in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The managers’ association is currently developing guidelines for members to ensure the continued flow of trade, while maintaining “high health and safety standards and protocols”.

12:30pm – Beef Market Taskforce To Be Rescheduled

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine confirmed that a meeting of the Beef Market Taskforce, which was set for an as yet unannounced date later this month, will be pushed back.

A spokesperson for the department told AgriLand that: “Given the current advice in relation to Covid-19, the beef taskforce meeting which was planned to take place at the end of this month will be rescheduled for a later date.”

11:00am – Contractors Close Yards

The Farm Contractors of Ireland (FCI) issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that its members will close its yards from Monday as part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In the statement, the FCI said that all its contractor members should contact their clients advising them of this development.

“In view of the current situation and the Government instructions regarding the fight against coronavirus, we inform you that our contractor yards will be closed to the public from Monday, March 16, until further notice,” the statement said.

7:00am – Midlands Machinery Auction Cancelled

Hennessy Auctioneers announced the cancellation of its monthly machinery auction that was scheduled to take place this coming Saturday, March 21, at the old mart in Portlaoise.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the auctioneers said it will continue to monitor the Covid-19 outbreak before deciding on a date for the next auction.