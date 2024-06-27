Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has launched the 2024 ‘Breeder’s Choice’ class at the Teagasc Beef 2024 open day.

The prize fund for the 2024 Breeders Choice Class is €50,000 and is part of a five year investment of €250,000 in the Irish agricultural showing scene by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The class, administered by the Irish Shows Association (ISA), is aimed at showcasing the best of beef breeding heifers.

The ‘Breeder’s Choice’ class is open to four and five star breeding heifers in two separate classes – traditional breeds and continental breeds.

Pedigree, as well as commercial heifers are eligible for the classes. Over the course of the summer, more than 60 shows will benefit from this class.

The requirement for four and five star in-calf or maiden heifers aligns to the aims of the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) to increase the number of these heifers in the suckler herd.

Each heifer can attend up to five shows. If a heifer enters more than five shows, she will automatically be disqualified, according to the ISA.

Four and five star animals in the suckler herd can bring “greater milk” as well as overall efficiency to beef animals, according to DAFM.

Speaking at the launch, Minister McConalogue said: “It demonstrates my government’s continued commitment of support to rural Ireland and our farming communities.”

He said that the show network have an “important role” for the social cohesion and success of many agri and rural communities.

“It is appropriate that the launch takes place at Beef 2024 open day which has the theme of ‘Securing your Future’ and where we have high performing suckler herds on display for all to see.

“These are surrounded by the latest technologies to assist farmers to play their part in addressing the environmental challenges of water quality, climate mitigation and biodiversity,” Minister McConalogue added.