Milk butterfat increases after high-yielding dairy herd’s rumen health improved

Feeding cows an additive formulated to enhance rumen activity is proving a cost-effective method of lifting butterfat levels in milk produced by a high-yielding Co. Monaghan dairy herd.

Seamus Brennan runs a 60-cow Holstein Friesian herd at Corduff, Carrickmacross, producing an annual average milk yield of 8,000L/cow.

He supplies his milk to Lakeland Dairies and is also a board member of the dairy processing co-operative.

Three years ago, Seamus’ cows started to regurgitate cuds which is indicative of digestive upset and possible acidosis.

“The milking cows would often be bringing up cud balls; it was particularly noticeable when they were housed and eating silage,’’ he recalled.

Feed was passing too quickly through the cows with dung consistency very loose; also, milk butterfat was lower than Seamus believed his cows could achieve.

This can be an issue at spring turnout. Butterfat levels can be compromised because fibre digesting bacteria in the rumen take 10-14 days to adjust to major forage changes.

Butterfats drop because 60-80% of butterfat is made from the products of rumen fermentation.

Seamus had hoped that feeding a yeast-type product might help resolve the problems but this wasn’t the case.

“We tried it for a while but it didn’t dry up the dungs,’’ he commented.

‘Made a big difference’

This changed when Seamus started feeding Panatec Rumen Proof, a residue-free feed additive manufactured by Mayo Healthcare. This product acts as a rumen enhancer for greater performance and improved energy in the rumen.

Seamus sprinkled it onto the concentrates he feeds through the in-parlour mangers.

“We gave it a go and it made a big difference,’’ he said.

Not only did the visual indicators of digestive upsets vanish but butterfat percentage increased, from an average of 3.86% to over 4%.

“I would find I have stronger heats, definitely so, and fertility would be reasonably good here; we have an autumn and spring-calving system, so overall we’re quite happy.”

The additive can be incorporated in the nut at the feed mill or added to the ration manually.

“I give them a dusting of it on their feed, that way I know every cow is getting her share,’’ said Seamus.

He has been using Panatec Rumen Proof more or less continuously since November 2016.

“It does the job; we don’t get the health issues we once had and for that reason the herd is performing better,’’ he concluded.