MF to bring real and ‘virtual’ tractors to the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show

On its stand at this week’s Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show, Massey Ferguson will offer a driving experience in its new virtual reality area (pictured above).

It will also have a dedicated ‘technology section’, where visitors can see step-by-step how Massey Ferguson’s technology can “help their businesses”.

The manufacturer will be in Pavilion 3 on stand number 350, along with an outside display area (0D5).

Massey Ferguson says that its presence at the event will be “dominated by a new generation of farm machinery and equipment”. The machinery on show has apparently been picked specifically for the “needs of the Irish machinery market“.

Expect to see, for example, the latest mid-to-high horsepower S Series tractors, the 4700 and 5700 line-ups (75-110hp) and telehandlers. Examples of the company’s latest mowers, rakes and tedders will also be at the show (at Punchestown Racecourse near Naas, Co. Kildare).

Especially likely to catch the eye will be Massey Ferguson’s range of round balers, including the new Protec machine.

Massey Ferguson claims that the RB 3130F Protec and RB 4160V Protec combine the benefits of fixed and variable-chamber machines with the addition of an integrated, specially-designed wrapper.

William Judge, national sales manager for Massey Ferguson in the UK and Ireland, said: “We understand the needs of each individual customer.