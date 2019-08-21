Maycillin helps Kilkenny farmer build cow numbers in new herd

High somatic cell counts (SCC) which threatened cow numbers in a newly formed Irish dairy herd have been slashed by nearly two-thirds, thanks to a new approach to tackling udder health issues.

Richard Dermody established a herd of British-Friesians in Co. Kilkenny three years ago, initially buying 70 in-calf heifers followed by another 20 this year.

Despite strict hygiene protocols at milking – stripping teats and dipping before and after milking – SCCs were consistently high and peaking at 300,000 cells/ml.

At a time when Richard needed to build cow numbers, high SCCs forced him to cull the worst offenders.

It also meant that he wasn’t capturing the highest possible milk price band from his buyer.

An alternative to antibiotics

Richard felt he was running out of options when he found a solution in the form of a new bolus containing allicin.

The Maycillin udder health bolus system developed by Mayo Healthcare is engineered to release allicin, a substance used in bolus form in several countries as an alternative to antibiotics in both clinical and sub-clinical challenges.

There are established markets in Switzerland, Austria, Germany and Holland, but it is the first time that this novel technology has been manufactured in Ireland.

Richard trialled the bolus on the highest cell count cows and was astounded at the result.

“We milk recorded 10 days after the cows were given the bolus and there was a significant change,’’ he reports.

SCC in the cows that had received the bolus had reduced to 120,000 cells/ml and that level has been maintained.

“It is going to save me a lot of money because when I have to cull a cow because she has a high cell count I get paid less than half of what she cost me to buy,’’ said Richard.

And, importantly, he can maintain numbers at this fundamental time for the business.

“I am only in my second year in milk production and trying to build up the herd; I want to hold on to every cow.’’

Cows are producing an average daily milk yield of 24L at 3.67% protein and 3.92% butterfat, with 3kg of concentrates fed in the parlour.

Once the Maycillin bolus is given to a cow it is effective for 21 days and, crucially, there is no residue – therefore, no milk withdrawal period.

Maycillin dose rate for cows over 500kg is two boluses at a cost of €30. Applicators that hold two boluses are available from stockists.

