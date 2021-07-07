Jamie Corcoran, who is farm manager on Liam Vereker’s dairy unit at Mooncoin, south Kilkenny, admits that grass was scarce at times during April and early May – a challenge facing his current goal of improving milk solids on-farm.

Like other dairy farmers, Jamie has had to contend with the unpredictability of a difficult spring, where the unusually cold conditions up to May left many farms struggling to keep grass in front of cows, as growth rates failed to ignite.

The challenge of managing grass on the Mooncoin holding is complicated by the fact that a quarter of the 62ha milking platform is low-lying, while the remainder is good dry ground. A further 21ha away from the milking platform supplies the bulk of the silage for the holding.

The farm carries 165 spring-calving cows, with the replacements being contract-reared.

Managing milk solids

“We generally like to have grass covers at 1,500kg of dry matter (DM) per hectare, but we were well below that earlier in the year and it was a struggle to keep grass in front of the herd,” Jamie said.

The recent warm spell has turned things around, and covers are now building across the milking platform.

“Growth rates are at 74kg/ha/day and demand is running at 52kg/ha/day, so grass covers are now good.

“During July we’re aiming to keep grass covers at 150-180kg/DM/cow. But we’re probably running a bit ahead of that.”

Paddocks that go too strong are taken out for baled silage, with these bales utilised later if there are “holes in the grass wedge”.

The poor spring weather saw milk solids take a hit, falling from 2.2kg/day to 1.8kg/day. However, Jamie says it quickly stabilised and has held at this level since.

Average milk yield from the herd, which is a mix of Holstein and British Friesian breeding, is an impressive 456kg/cow of milk solids or close to 5,700L. Meal inputs average 550kg/cow.

The average economic breeding index (EBI) for the herd is €125, with the heifers averaging €162.

At the moment feeding meal is at 2kg/day for the breeding season, but this will be cut to 1kg/day from the middle of July, if grass growth has fully recovered.

The breeding season so far

The breeding season is coming to a close on the holding. It started on May 3, and is due to finish on the second week of July.

“We use 100% AI (artificial insemination) for the first eight weeks. Three Angus bulls are then let out for the last three weeks to wrap things up,” Jamie explained.

A team of five bulls from Progressive Genetics and Dovea provided the bulk of the AI sires and Jamie is happy with progress to date.

“The 21-day submission rate for the cows was 91%, and 97% for the heifers.”

The replacement rate on the farm is around 20% per year. There are 36 heifers to get in-calf this year.

“The calves leave the farm at around 12 weeks-of-age, so the last of them are gone by the first week of June..

“The in-calf heifers come back into the herd at the start of November, when they generally graze the silage grounds before housing,” Jamie added.

Grassland management

Around 7.3ha of the silage block, which is located half a mile from the milking platform, will be reseeded this year.

“This is slightly heavy soil so we are taking a plough/till/sow approach to the reseeding,” Jamie said.

“We have nothing decided yet, but we’ll probably use cut and graze varieties. We’ll look at the Pasture Profit Index (PPI) and pick a mix of the top varieties.”

Jamie uses Glanbia Connect to keep an eye on the farm’s milk results and milk quality reports.

“Our GAIN Business Manager, Colin Pollock, is very good on this front also. If there is any deviation from the norm the issue is addressed straight away,” Jamie added.

“Nothing is ever left develop to become a problem.”

Future ambition

Looking to the future, Jamie says specific goals have been identified which will continue to grow the farm’s margins if realised.

“We want to increase average milk solids from 456kg to 500kg. And we want to increase the average days in milk from 292 to over 300. If we can get the days in-milk to 305, we will be close to the 500kg,” he said.

The GAIN Momentum programme

This programme was developed to add tangible value, increase efficiency, environmental performance and profitability on farm. This is a results driven integrated programme comprised of four main categories; Great Grass, Herd Nutrition, Herd Health and Milk Solids.

The table below outlines our recommendations and targets to achieve different levels of milk solids based on cow type and farm system.

As mentioned above, Jamie was on 1.8kg of milk solids and based on the table below he is on track to produce over 450kg of milk solids this season.

For more information please contact your local GAIN Business Manager, Glanbia Branch or visit glanbiaconnect.com.