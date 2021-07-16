With the continual rising cost of feed protein and other bought-in, non-native feeds such as maize, farmers need to look at the alternatives for making the most of their farm-treated grain this harvest, to ensure that winter feed costs are kept to a minimum.

There are also real concerns about the availability of Propcorn/propionic acid this season and prices are predicted to hit an all-time high.

For farmers, treating crops with the right product can save on quality, time and costs.

Optimising protein content at harvest

Maxammon treatment is versatile, whether it is straight off the combine or treating throughout the season as required, the real benefit for farmers is the rise in protein content of the treated grain – more than 30% can be achieved, which reduces the need to buy-in what can often be expensive protein supplementation.

Maxammon can be used to treat grain at harvest with a moisture level of 16-20%, applied at one standard rate and irrespective of moisture content, which makes application simpler and reduces the risk of error.

“Maxammon provides a simple and safe solution to treating grain, giving a high value alternative to traditional treatments,” said Pat Tinnelly from Harbro.

“It is suitable for both moist grain and wholecrop and provides significant benefits to farms utilising home-grown cereals.

“Treated grain can be combined with minerals and other concentrates to provide a nutritionally balanced diet and the alkaline pH provides an effective rumen buffer to minimise the risk of acidosis.”

Maxammon grain treatment is simple to use and also provides a number of key performance benefits, improving rumen function and digestibility leading to improved feed efficiency.

Advertisement

The resulting benefits include significant increases in production – both in terms of liveweight gain and improved milk yield and weights of milk solids – as well as improved health and fertility.

Maxammon can make a huge impact to the overall performance for both beef and dairy animals, with a more digestible diet and stable rumen, resulting in:

Reduced acidosis risk;

Better feed conversion rate;

Increased animal performance;

More content, settled animals;

Improved dung consistency.

Improving performance not only generates greater efficiency and profitability but can also lead to more sustainable production as farmers are now being challenged to look at and improve their environmental credentials.

Maxammon based diets improve the efficiency of the rumen and the animal; typically, we have seen efficiency improvements of between 5 and 10% depending on the feeding system and on farm genetic potential.

Adopting Maxammon can help support a move towards lower carbon production as a result of:

Improved nitrogen efficiency and retention;

Improved animal efficiency;

Improved productivity/performance;

And most importantly in the current environment it reduces the carbon footprint of your herd.

Maxammon is available throughout the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland through a team of dedicated distributors and a Harbro Ireland team.

