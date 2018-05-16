Massey Ferguson to reveal new machines at Grass & Muck 2018

Massey Ferguson, a worldwide brand of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO), is proud to announce that its presence at this month’s FTMTA Grass & Muck event will be dominated by a new generation of farm machinery. This equipment is designed to make the work of mixed farming enterprises a whole lot easier.

The Massey Ferguson (MF) offering is set to include the latest mid-to-high horsepower S Series tractors – the MF 4700 and 5700, ranging from 75hp to 110hp – round balers and telehandlers.

And, in what is Massey Ferguson’s diamond anniversary year, examples of the company’s latest mower, rake and tedder models will also be on display at the event near Birr, Co. Offaly.

Round balers

Ready for action at the Gurteen College site are the latest round balers, represented by the MF RB 2125 (fixed-chamber) baler and the MF RB 4160 (variable-chamber) baler.

This round baler model range now offers a wide choice of fixed and variable-chamber machines to meet the needs of smaller stock farms, larger mixed grass or arable units and high-use contractors.

These balers are a fusion of straight forward operation and design excellence.

Rakes and tedders

Taking centre stage will be Massey Ferguson’s range of grass machinery. Since its acquisition in 2016, the collection of rakes, mowers and tedders has gained major momentum and is becoming increasingly popular.

Brand-new and showcasing for the first time here in Ireland will be the impressive MF DM 316 TL KC V vertical lift mower and newly styled MF DM 306 FP KC mower.

With the extensive range of MF rakes – in which there are more than 20 models – options include single, twin or four-rotors, with side or centre delivery and a wide range of working widths; there’s one to suit all situations and preferences.

Those coming to Grass & Muck will be able to see the MF RK 662 TRC working the demo arena, a two-rotor, centre-delivery model, working to a width of up to 4.5m and with a 12-4 tine arm configuration.

And, just before the baler’s arrival in the field, the tedder will have done its job. MF’s plans include having several models from its comprehensive range on display, including the MF TD 524 DN and MF TD 776 TRC.

In total, the MF range includes 12 models spanning working widths from 4.5m to 12.7m. Each tedder has easily-adjusted spreading angles – 15°, 18° or 20.5° – to cope easily with all forage and crop conditions.

The MF TD 524 DN operates via the three-point linkage – covering a width of 5.2m – and with six tine arms on each of the four-rotors.

Telescopic handler

Another brand-new machine making its debut will be the MF TH.6534 telescopic handler, with its hydrostatic transmission and 3.4t lift capacity.

Thanks to 190L/min hydraulic oil flow and 6.5m lift height capacity, this new telehandler is a serious piece of material handling kit for any farm where jobs are plentiful and time is short.

William Judge, MF’s national sales manager for the UK and Ireland, said: “This is our most versatile and all-encompassing range yet; we are offering customers an exciting opportunity to see firsthand the capabilities of our machinery.”

When and where?

Grass & Muck 2018 will take place in Gurteen College, on Thursday, May 17.

This is just a sample of what Massey Ferguson will have on display at Grass & Muck 2018. To see this exciting new collection in action be sure to visit plot 117 when you’re there.