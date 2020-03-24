Mart status: Updates and commentary on trade shutdown [ongoing]
All livestock marts across the country have been directed to suspend trading as of midnight, Tuesday, March 24.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar delivered the announcement as part of a raft of wide-ranging, stricter new measures being enforced by Government to combat the spread of highly-contagious coronavirus, Covid-19.
As marts had already rowed in behind the country’s efforts – by adopting significant health and hygiene restrictions and protocols – mart mangers, farm organisations, buyers and sellers are already looking for solutions to keep the trade moving.
Over the coming period, AgriLand will provide readers with the latest updates and commentary on the mart shutdown right here on our ‘mart status feed‘.
If you have any information or insights to share, contact the AgriLand team at: [email protected]
Tuesday, March 24
7:50pm: ‘Blanket closure of all marts is disappointing’ – ICOS
The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) described the blanket closure of marts as “disappointing” and urged farmers to get in touch with their local mart manager to arrange marketing opportunities.
A statement said: “Marts have significant contact databases of buyers and sellers and we have a long and proud history of honouring payments to farmers.
“We will continue to offer these services to farmers. ICOS mart managers will be considering how we can best serve our customers during this difficult time.”
6:30pm: ‘Alternative livestock trading arrangements possible’ – IFA
Reacting to the announcement that marts are to close, IFA president Tim Cullinan emphasised that alternative safe arrangements can be put in place.
“We are strongly of the view that our existing livestock mart network can provide the mechanism to facilitate the continuation of trade between farmers, while also adhering to the increased restrictions.”
4:15pm – ‘All marts to close’ – Taoiseach update on Covid-19
Outlets including livestock marts are to close as the Government ramped up its measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Taoiseach said in an address to the nation on Tuesday, March 24.
This map (below) outlines the current status of all marts across the island. It will be updated on an ongoing basis as the situation improves.
Red: Closed
Haystack
The timing of the closure couldn’t be worse for the mart trade – a time when calf sales are operating at full capacity, not to mention the onset of grass growth – generally a time of year when mart entries soar and thousands of cattle change hands in local marts.
Therefore, in an effort to help farmers sell and purchase livestock – through this challenging period – Haystack.ie is offering farmers a free platform to sell their animals to potential buyers across the country.
CLASSIFIED ADVERTS
-
5* and 4* Ped Angus Bulls for Sale 1 – 3 years old.
Call for price
-
Heifers and bullocks
Call for price
-
U grade heifer
Call for price
-
Saler Heifers For Sale
Call for price
-
Simmental Bullocks For Sale
Call for price
-
CHAROLAIS BULL
Call for price