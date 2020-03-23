Mart map: What is the current status of your mart? [ongoing]
Marts across the island of Ireland are making every effort to remain open for business, as the farming community rows in behind the national effort to slow the spread of coronavirus Covid-19.
Over the last week, every link in the mart chain – from managers, office staff and auctioneers to buyers, sellers, drovers and canteen staff – has had to swiftly adapt to a raft of new operational guidelines and protocols in a bid to protect customers, employees and the wider community.
Despite some initial teething issues, managers say mart-goers are co-operating with the new health and safety measures and, in the main, sales are progressing.
Others have made the decision to temporarily cease trading.
This map (below) outlines the current status of all marts across the island. It will be updated on an ongoing basis as the situation unfolds.
Green: Open – under restrictions and protocols
The marts that are operational – albeit under strict restrictions and protocols – are listed below.
A flavour of the restrictions currently in place include: ‘drop-and-go’ systems; buyer-and-seller-only systems; customer sign-in; no viewers; and social distancing ringside. Farmers are also being advised to ‘glove up’ and to use hand santiser when entering the mart facility.
Some marts are also implementing the following options for sellers: ‘animals sold subject’; animals sold over the phone; or animals sold with sellers present, whereby sellers leave immediately post-sale.
Amber: Limited sales only
The marts that are operating ‘limited sales only’ are listed below:
- Abbeyfeale Mart;
- Carrigallen Mart;
- Drumcollogher Mart;
- Kilmallock Mart.
Red: Closed
The marts that have temporarily shutdown all livestock sales are listed below.
- Ballymahon Mart;
- Birr Mart;
- Tullamore Mart.
Black: Status not available
The status of the following marts is currently unavailable.
- Carrick-on-Suir Mart;
- Coolaney Mart;
- New Ross Mart;
- Templemore Mart.
AgriLand is still awaiting up-to-date information on the status of these marts.
To get in touch with AgriLand, contact our beef specialist Niall Claffey at: [email protected].
In any event, before attending any mart, it is advised that you contact your local facility prior to travelling.
Haystack
The timing of the Covid-19 outbreak couldn’t be worse for the mart trade – a time when calf sales are operating at full capacity, not to mention the onset of grass growth – generally a time of year when mart entries soar and thousands of cattle change hands in local marts.
However, whether we like it or not, the only way to move livestock over the coming weeks may be through direct farm-to-farm selling and buying.
Therefore, in an effort to help farmers sell and purchase livestock – through this challenging period – Haystack.ie is offering farmers a free platform to sell their animals to potential buyers across the country.
CLASSIFIED ADVERTS
-
Quaily bullocks
Call for price
-
4 weanling heifers
Call for price
-
Weanling bulls
Call for price
-
pb reg shorthorn bull
€1,800
-
Wanted stock bulls for export
Call for price