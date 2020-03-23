Mart map: What is the current status of your mart? [ongoing]

Marts across the island of Ireland are making every effort to remain open for business, as the farming community rows in behind the national effort to slow the spread of coronavirus Covid-19.

Over the last week, every link in the mart chain – from managers, office staff and auctioneers to buyers, sellers, drovers and canteen staff – has had to swiftly adapt to a raft of new operational guidelines and protocols in a bid to protect customers, employees and the wider community.

Despite some initial teething issues, managers say mart-goers are co-operating with the new health and safety measures and, in the main, sales are progressing.

However, blanket restrictions have not been imposed and, so, most marts have implemented ‘individual’ practices – in line with HSE advice – to best suit their respective sale-day systems.

Others have made the decision to temporarily cease trading.

This map (below) outlines the current status of all marts across the island. It will be updated on an ongoing basis as the situation unfolds.

Green: Open – under restrictions and protocols

The marts that are operational – albeit under strict restrictions and protocols – are listed below.

Ardee Livestock Sales;

Baltinglass Mart;

Blessington Mart;

Borris Mart;

Carlow Mart;

Carnaross Mart;

Carnew Mart;

Delvin Mart;

Enniscorthy Mart;

Granard Mart;

Kilcullen Mart;

Kilkenny Mart;

Tullow Mart. Leinster:

Bandon Mart;

Cahir Mart;

Cashel Mart;

Castleisland Mart;

Dingle Mart;

Dungarvan Mart;

Ennis Mart;

Ennistymon Mart;

Fermoy (Corrin) Mart;

Gortatlea Mart;

Iveragh Mart;

Kanturk Mart;

Kenmare Mart;

Kilfenora Mart;

Kilrush Mart;

Listowel Mart;

Macroom Mart;

Mid Kerry Co-op Mart;

Newport Mart;

Scariff Mart;

Skibbereen Mart. Munster:

Athenry Mart;

Ballina Sligo Mart;

Ballinasloe Mart;

Castlerea Mart;

Clifden Mart;

Drumshambo Mart;

Elphin Mart;

Gort Mart;

Headford Mart;

Loughrea Mart;

Maam Cross Mart;

Manorhamilton Mart;

Mountbellew Mart;

Roscommon Mart;

Tuam Mart. Connacht:

Ballybofey & Stranorlar Mart;

Ballyjamesduff Mart;

Ballyshannon Mart;

Carndonagh Mart;

Cootehill Mart;

Donegal Co-op Livestock Mart;

Dowra Mart;

Inishowen Co-op Mart;

Kingscourt Mart;

Milford Mart;

Raphoe Mart. Ulster:

A flavour of the restrictions currently in place include: ‘drop-and-go’ systems; buyer-and-seller-only systems; customer sign-in; no viewers; and social distancing ringside. Farmers are also being advised to ‘glove up’ and to use hand santiser when entering the mart facility.

Some marts are also implementing the following options for sellers: ‘animals sold subject’; animals sold over the phone; or animals sold with sellers present, whereby sellers leave immediately post-sale.

Amber: Limited sales only

The marts that are operating ‘limited sales only’ are listed below:

These marts include: Abbeyfeale Mart;

Carrigallen Mart;

Drumcollogher Mart;

Kilmallock Mart.

Red: Closed

The marts that have temporarily shutdown all livestock sales are listed below.

Leinster: Ballymahon Mart;

Birr Mart;

Tullamore Mart.

Mid-Tipp Thurles Mart;

Nenagh Mart;

Roscrea Mart. Munster

Balla Mart;

Ballinrobe Mart;

Ballymote Mart;

Mohill Mart;

Portumna Mart. Connacht

Ballymena Livestock Market;

Clogher Valley Livestock Producers Ltd;

Crossmaglen Livestock Sales;

Crumlin Livestock Mart;

Downpatrick Co-operative Mart;

Dungannon Farmers Mart;

Draperstown Livestock Mart;

Gortin Mart;

Hilltown Farmers Attested Sales Ltd;

Killeter Mart;

Kilrea Mart;

Lisahally Mart;

Lisnaskea Livestock Sales;

Markethill Livestock & Farm Sales;

Newtownhamilton Mart;

Newtownstewart Livestock Sales;

Omagh Auction Mart;

Plumbridge Livestock Sales;

Rathfriland Farmers Co-Operative Society Ltd;

SAFE (South Armagh Farming Enterprises);

Saintfield Livestock Mart;

Swatragh Livestock Market;

Ulster Farmers Market. Ulster (all Northern Ireland based marts are temporarily closed):

Black: Status not available

The status of the following marts is currently unavailable.

Status unknown: Carrick-on-Suir Mart;

Coolaney Mart;

New Ross Mart;

Templemore Mart.

AgriLand is still awaiting up-to-date information on the status of these marts.

To get in touch with AgriLand, contact our beef specialist Niall Claffey at: [email protected].

In any event, before attending any mart, it is advised that you contact your local facility prior to travelling.

Haystack

The timing of the Covid-19 outbreak couldn’t be worse for the mart trade – a time when calf sales are operating at full capacity, not to mention the onset of grass growth – generally a time of year when mart entries soar and thousands of cattle change hands in local marts.

However, whether we like it or not, the only way to move livestock over the coming weeks may be through direct farm-to-farm selling and buying.

Therefore, in an effort to help farmers sell and purchase livestock – through this challenging period – Haystack.ie is offering farmers a free platform to sell their animals to potential buyers across the country.