The incidence rates of bovine TB have continued to rise in 2021, the latest figures show – with almost 22,000 TB reactors identified in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in its latest update on National Bovine TB Statistics, published yesterday (Wednesday, July 14), levels of bovine TB have been rising since 2016 – and this has continued into the first half of 2021.

In the 12 months to Monday, June 28, 4.25% of herds tested had a new TB breakdown, the department figures show. This is known as herd incidence. In the previous 12 months the figure was 4%.

On a 12-month rolling basis, 4,513 herds were restricted at the end of Q2 2021, compared to 4,225 herds at the end of the same quarter last year.

On a year-to-date basis, some 2,250 herds were restricted by June 27, 2021; this is actually less than the 2,278 herds restricted on June 28, 2020. Source: DAFM

The total number of reactors removed in the 12 months to Monday, June 28, at 21,845, is considerably higher than the figure for the previous 12 months (19,285).

This, the department says, highlights the need for urgent action by all stakeholders to reduce and eliminate this threat to farm families.

One of the policies introduced as part of the TB strategy is the blood testing of inconclusive reactors. To date in the region of 68% of these animals are testing positive.

The removal of these infected animals prevents them from spreading disease further and shows the value of the collaborative approach taken as part of the TB Forum process.

Individual farmers can contribute to TB reduction by learning how to reduce the risk of TB to their herd. There are several informative videos and leaflets on a dedicated website giving advice on how to reduce the risk of TB.

Turning to expenditure, DAFM noted that voted expenditure to date in 2021 is €2.9 million (14%) higher than the same time period in 2020. Source: DAFM

In addition to the breakdown of expenditure above, vet fees also increased by 8%, from €4,361 in Q2 2020 to €4,708 in Q2 2021. On the flip side, research expenditure dropped by a considerable 53% from €1,314 in Q2 2020, to just €615 in Q2, 2021.

According to the department, the increase in expenditure is primarily associated with deterioration in disease incidence and reactor numbers.

Variances in research and supplies expenditure are largely related to timing of payments and not reflective of general trends, the department says.