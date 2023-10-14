A man in his 30s has died in a road traffic collision between a tractor and a car on the M1 in Co. Louth, according to Gardaí.

The collision happened this morning (Saturday, October 14) at approximately 2:00a.m on the M1 Northbound between Junctions 12 and 14 at Mooremont.

Two other male occupants of the car, aged in their 20s and 60s have been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

No other injuries have been reported.

A technical examination by forensic collision investigators will be conducted.

Gardaí in Drogheda are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users who were travelling on the M1 between Junctions 12 and 14, during the hours of 1:30a.m and 2:10a.m, and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) have been asked to make this available to Gardaí,” Gardaí stated.

M1 Northbound lanes before Junction 13 are closed. M1 Southbound lanes remain open. Local diversions are in place.