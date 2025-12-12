Man (50s) dies after wall collapses in Cork

A man has died following a workplace accident near Bandon, Co. Cork.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a fatal workplace accident at a premises shortly after 4:00p.m on Thursday (December 11).

"A male in his 50s was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body remains at the scene," gardaí confirmed.

"Another male has been brought to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries."

Investigation

It is understood the incident in Co. Cork involved a wall collapse and occurred on a farm.

Gardaí said the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified and is due to attend the scene, which remains preserved.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner," gardaí added.

The HSA said is aware of the incident and has launched an investigation.

"As such, no further information is available at this time," a HSA spokesperson said.

Man dies following fall Limerick

Earlier this month, a man died following a fall on a farm in Co. Limerick.

According to Limerick City and County Council two units of Kilmallock Fire Service attended the scene of the incident on December 2.

It is understood that the man fell from a height on the farm and was airlifted to hospital.

Last month a man aged in his 80s died in an incident on a farm in Co. Waterford.

The incident occurred in the Ballyneety area of Dungarvan on November 12, according to An Garda Síochána.

The scene of the incident was attended by gardaí and personnel from Health and Safety Authority (HSA).