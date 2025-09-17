Major regional roadshow aims to grow Ireland’s organic livestock sector

Ireland’s organic farming community is set to take centre stage this autumn with the launch of a specialist regional organic roadshow.

The Growing Prospects for Organic Livestock roadshow aims to inform current and potential organic farmers on the market demand for organic beef and lamb, outlets for organic stock, and the positive financial performance of organic livestock farming.

The organic livestock sector in Ireland is the largest and fastest-growing segment of organic farming, with cattle and sheep production being the most common enterprises, accounting for over 80% of new entrants over the last three years to reach around 4,000 farmers.

This growth is supported by government investment and programmes like the Organic Farming Scheme, with a national target to have 10% of land farmed organically by 2030.

Elaine Leavy, Organic Specialist, Teagasc; Farmer Tom Dunne, Tara Bane, Organic Sector Manager, Bord Bia

Padraig Brennan, chairperson of the Organic Strategy Forum, said: “Organic livestock farming has been attracting a lot more interest over recent years.

“We want to show farmers that income from organic systems compares favourably. The market for organic meat continues to grow, with processors currently unable to source sufficient animals to meet demand.

"The series of four regional roadshows will inform and educate interested farmers and help to grow the sector”.

Farmer Tom Dunne holds a box of produce

Teagasc reports a substantial shortage of finished organic livestock, reflecting fragmented production and the sale of organic animals into conventional markets.

The roadshow will bring together farmers and processors to explore how Ireland can expand its organic livestock sector, meet growing consumer demand, and strengthen rural communities.

Topics covered on the night will include:

Financial performance of organic systems;

Results from Teagasc finishing trials;

Farmers sharing their own experiences;

Update on market demand from Bord Bia and processors;

Outlets for organic stock.

The events will be taking place across the country as follows:

Wednesday, 24 September - Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, Co. Laois;

- Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, Co. Laois; Wednesday, 1 October - Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway;

- Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway; Wednesday, 8 October - Woodlands House Hotel, Adare, Co. Limerick;

- Woodlands House Hotel, Adare, Co. Limerick; Wednesday, 15 October - Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town, Co. Donegal.

Tara Bane, newly appointed Organic Sector Manager with Bord Bia, said: “Organic beef and lamb represent one of the strongest growth opportunities for Irish agriculture, with consumers at home and abroad increasingly choosing food that is healthier, more sustainable, and higher in animal welfare standards.

"This campaign will really help to educate livestock farmers and raise awareness of the impressive market opportunities that are available.”

The Growing Prospects for Organic Livestock roadshow is supported by: Bord Bia; Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM); Teagasc; Irish Organic Farmers and Growers Association; IFA; Organic Trust; National Organic Training Skillnet; ICSA; ICMSA; Irish Country Meats; Macra na Feirme; The Good Herdsmen; and Leitrim Organic Farmers.