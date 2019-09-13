‘Major questions’ for Bord Bia on beef importation – INHFA

Bord Bia needs to answer “major questions” on the importation by Aldi of Irish beef with the Bord Bia certified stamp, according to the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA).

INHFA president Colm O’Donnell asked “how the ‘farm to fork’ slogan adopted by Bord Bia can be justified when this beef has been processed in a meat plant outside the country”.

“This is a question raised by members contacting our office this morning [Friday, September 13] and one that Bord Bia now need to answer,” said O’Donnell.

For some time now farmers have been expressing their frustration with Bord Bia, who are increasingly seen as partners of the meat processors in a battle against beef farmers.

“The decision to certify imported beef as Irish only adds to this suspicion, which is why we need clarity from Bord Bia as part of a full external investigation into the beef sector,” he added.

Such an investigation, O’Donnell said, would be required to examine pricing; the role of the retailer both in Ireland and Europe; rendering; the role of Bord Bia; and policies around the 30-month, four-movement and 70-day rules.

“While some have suggested a statutory investigation or a beef regulator, there is the option of involving the EU’s competition authority, who would deliver independence and full transparency,” O’Donnell said.

A full investigation is essential in delivering fairness and restoring confidence for farmers.

“In the meantime there is a need for the Minister Michael Creed to refer the 30-month and 70-day rules to the CCPC to see if they comply with the EU’s [rules on] unfair trading practices, which could allow the minister to intervene directly and suspend both rules,” said the INHFA president.

Beef sector talks

According to O’Donnell, an agreement between processors and farmer representatives is possible “provided there is a willingness by processors to engage in good faith on price and the 30-month rule”.

“The actions taken by farmers is not just a reaction to recent price reductions, but a statement of intent that they will no longer be taken for granted and have their livelihoods undermined,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, O’Donnell commented: “In order to find a solution we need a more conciliatory approach from the processors and engagement with all stakeholders, including representatives of the protesting farmers.”