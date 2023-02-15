By Chris MacManus

Chris MacManus, Sinn Féin MEP and a Member of the European Parliament’s Agriculture and Rural Development Committee has carried out in-depth research study on the matter of farmer safety and mental well-being over the last year.

The Midlands Northwest MEP has now launched his findings and is calling for a “safer, happier and healthier” environment for farmers to carry out their work.

“Farmers are the core of our rural communities. They provide us with the essentials to live. In return we must help create a safer, happier and healthier work environment,” he said.

“Growing up in Co. Sligo, I fully appreciate and recognise farming as one of the most dangerous, but also one of the most important occupations one can do in Ireland. We must always remember the positive socio-economic role it plays in Ireland, and its significance in rural communities like my own.

“In the simplest terms, our farmers are the people who feed us, but we must look after them in return, for it is all too often a job that comes at a great personal cost.

“I recall the warnings my parents and relatives gave me about being careful in the farmyard, both farmyard machinery and livestock can be very temperamental and unpredictable, but even the most cautious and vigilant individual can fall prey to the dangers of working on the farm.

“Farmers and their families know all too well that these dangers are ever-present, but tragedies on Irish farms still occur too often. Yes there has been progress in terms of safer farms in recent years, but even one death, is one too many.

Health and safety on farms

“That said, speaking to farmers and their families since I first became a local councillor in 1999 and subsequently an MEP, it has became more and more obvious that there is an untold story in terms of health and safety on our farms. That story is one of mental health; financial pressures; overly burdensome redtape and bureaucracy; and loneliness and rural isolation,” MacManus continued.

“With that in mind, myself and my team commissioned a survey on farmer safety and well-being, to attain a truer account of life on an Irish farm. One that perhaps doesn’t appear on official health and safety data. The research attempts to seek a more rounded view of the issues through the anonymity of those surveyed.

“Most of us are well aware that in the last ten years, 210 deaths on farms in Ireland were reported, nearly half of these related to machinery.

“A total of 8,279 non-fatal incidents were reported to the Irish HSA (Health and Safety Authority) in 2021, an 8% increase on 2020, already in January this year we have witnessed more.

“Over 4,500 non-fatal incidents happen on farms in Ireland every year, and over half of all incidents involve livestock, according to recent figures from Teagasc. Chris MacManus MEP

“However, we knew like many others, that the number of accidents recorded in Ireland, although significant, is too low to be accurate. This was one of the primary reasons why I had this survey commissioned.

“Many occupational accidents and work-related diseases are not recorded consistently leading to significant under-reporting of workplace accidents and ill health, we do not have a full or transparent picture of how serious the safety and health situation is today.

“Official data also fails to acknowledge farmer injuries from over-working, fatigue and general wear and tear to a farmer’s physical health from years of hard labouring.

“As mentioned previously, the survey also asked questions about our farmers’ well-being, their mental health, emphasising the importance of looking after ourselves, not just physically but also mentally.

“The cost-of-living crisis and a major rise in operational costs have created a greater risk to well-being for our farming communities. The isolation of Covid-19 lockdowns was also another factor.

A full question by question analysis of the research results can be viewed below:

“With all that in mind, I acknowledge that it’s one thing to attain the data, but a much different job to tackle the issue and bring about tangible improvements to the sector. This is very much the listening / outreach chapter of this campaign, because a problem can’t be addressed until it is understood.

“This survey is only a fraction of our research. Often times the best data is attained through anecdotal evidence. A chat with a farmer at a mart, an engagement with a farming organisation or simply a chance encounter with an attendee at an event like the Ploughing.

“On that latter point, it was at the most recent Ploughing Championships in 2022, that I was proud to organise and moderate what was an amazing panel discussion on farm safety and mental well-being.

“The contributions from Peter Gohery, who is notable as an Irish farm safety advocate, Alma Jordan the founder of Agrikids, and Norma Rohan, the manager of Embrace FARM, the farm accident support network, were all very emotional and thought provoking.

“This event and others like it, very much feed into our understanding. We are also currently rolling out a series of live events on the topics of regional imbalance and rural decline across the constituency. These events give us an opportunity to talk directly to farmers and stakeholders of rural Ireland.

What next?

“Right now health and safety regulations are seen as burdensome by farmers. Especially if it adds to their work and stress levels,” MacManus continued.

“That shouldn’t be the way. It should not be a headache for our farmers to implement safety measures. It should be simple and straightforward and make life on the farm easier, safer, happier and healthier.

“As we’ve seen from the survey results, traditional data is not painting a full picture.

“A major cultural change needs to happen and that can only start by putting our farmers first. Listening to their stories and developing a better understanding.

“Farmers must be central to the development of a new culture. It can’t be a ‘talking down’ approach from Dublin or Brussels or wherever.

“As I and my colleagues in Sinn Féin work on this issue further at a local, national and European level, we will continue to put the farmer first. Any implementation of improved measures will have that same mentality.

“Our commitment is to safer, happier and healthier farms and I believe we can only achieve that aim by communicating directly with our farmers.”