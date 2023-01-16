It is very important to inspect machines carefully and professionally before and after each season and now, between harvesting and winter, is the optimum time for an after-season service.

Case IH machines are manufactured to the highest quality to guarantee and maximise performance, reliability, and efficiency in the field.

But to ensure that your machine continues to guarantee its maximum potential, it’s vital that your machine is serviced after each harvesting season.

Case IH recommends that you choose its authorised dealers for your after-season service to make sure that your machine continues to operate at peak performance for the upcoming season.

Case IH authorised dealership

Its expert technicians specialise in Case machines, meaning they are the most qualified option when having your machinery serviced for the upcoming season.

The Case technicians receive training on an annual basis, ensuring that their knowledge of the current machinery is up to date with the latest parts, technical aspects, and practices.

Owners can rest assured that every genuine part fitted will be done so in an efficient and correct method by Case’s expert technicians which will ultimately ensure a longer and more efficient lifetime.

The service technicians have the correct tools to find failures within your machines system. They will use our advanced technology to spot problems with your machinery when conducting a service and enable you to avoid any unnecessary downtime in the upcoming season.

All Case Genuine Parts come with a guaranteed 12-month warranty to give you peace of mind over the upcoming season.

The Case service technicians will also implement the latest software for all the machinery in our range, ensuring that all your machines are up to date with the latest technology and updates.

They will also only use Case Genuine Parts when servicing your machinery, which will allow your machines to run at maximum capacity and efficiency for upcoming season.

After-season service with Case IH?

Case IH expert technicians are trained extensively to ensure they know the most efficient ways to service Case machinery, get combines back to the farm as soon as possible and avoid future downtime.

The team of expert service staff runs thorough tests to make sure all vehicles are prepared for the upcoming season. This is thanks to a detailed inspection list and in-depth training.

Due to that, you will be aware of the current condition of your machine status — especially of your most important systems.

After your seasonal check-up, you can be sure that all crucial points of your machine were inspected according to the manufacturer instructions and repaired if necessary.

Case IH also offers a range of service solutions for your after-season maintenance, compatible with all machines across all Case IH workshops and on your farm.

So why not try Case IH for your next service? You can find your closest dealer on the link below, book your after-season maintenance today and enjoy peace of mind for the upcoming season in 2023 without any unnecessary downtime

