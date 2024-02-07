Following it’s sister company making a big splash with the CR11 combine, and AGCO upgrading the Ideal range, Case has brought it’s latest take on big combines to the table, in the form of the AF11.

The company announced the new range of AF combines amidst all the fuss of Agritechnica, but the news was lost under the avalanche of other announcements surrounding the event.

No details of the individual machines were given at the time, only a general description – with speed, precision technology and simplicity for the operator being three key areas of improvement. Single rotor Axial flow combines have been the mainstay of the Case range up until now

Case also emphasised that it is the only manufacturer in the industry to offer a six-module single rotor with up to 775hp (578 kW) to power it.

Other benefits also listed included a 20,000L grain tank, an unloading rate of 210L/second, and a 25% increase in fuel capacity.

All of the improvements listed, gave the impression that Case was merely advancing it’s standard design a notch or two.

Yet, reports from America suggest that the company has been somewhat more radical, and adopted the New Holland design format as found in the CR11.

Described as being the CR11’s ‘twin sister’, the AF11 is the first twin rotor machine from the company – which has focused on the single rotor concept for the past 50 years.

AF11 emerges

Although no official announcement has been made, it appears that Case has called the new twin rotor set up the ‘AFXL2 dual rotor system’.

It is claimed to create a much larger total threshing and separating area, with a longer rotor providing 50% more separation than previous models. The rear straw chopper is said to be capable of spreading the residue up to 18m

The company also tells us that AFXL2 rotor allows greater adaption to varying crop conditions, thanks to six concave modules and 12 separating modules

Quite how much of the new combine is a direct carry over from the sister company’s offering is unclear at present.

Case tell us that the Power Plus CVT drive, for power transfer to the rotors, is an industry exclusive. Indeed, using a CVT to operate the threshing mechanism is something new.