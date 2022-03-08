Two years have passed since Lucky Day Competitions, based in Forkhill, Co. Armagh, first launched and in that space of time, the company has handed out over £16 million worth of prizes to over 600 lucky winners.

The company’s journey first began during lockdown, intending to bring some much-needed entertainment into people’s lives by giving individuals the chance to win life-changing prizes through skill-based competitions.

Early customer demand called out for more prizes to help farmers across the UK and Ireland, and that’s precisely what the company did.

It invested in top-quality prizes, including agricultural machinery bundles; classic tractors; fertilisers; livestock; jeeps; trailers; and much more.

It’s not just customers the company sets out to entertain and please; the skill-based competition company has also made significant contributions to multiple charities and organisations over the past year, including; Milford Hospice, Pieta House and PIPS Suicide Prevention.

It’s also supporting University College Dublin’s (UCD’s) Agricultural Society in its upcoming fundraiser, with all contributions going towards Hooves 4 Hospice and Irish Community Air Ambulance.

Lucky Day Competitions will be hosting the fundraiser on the website, making it much easier for UCD’s contributors to provide some much-needed funds for two fantastic organisations, and collaborating with the society in its marketing activities to help the society reach its objectives.

The happiness and joy the company is injecting into people’s lives goes without saying.

Over the last few weeks, the company sent a massive ‘Go Dig Or Go Home’ machinery bundle which included a JCB Fastrac 4220, 2017 Volvo EC140El, 2017 Volvo ECR50D, JCB 535-125 Site Teleporter, Barford Low Loader and a Brand New Herron H2 Dump Trailer to a lucky winner in Thurles, Co. Tipperary (pictured top); and, it sent a £160,000 cash prize to another winner in Co. Dublin, with the ticket entries for both competitions costing just £39.97 respectively.

If you want to learn more about Lucky Day Competitions, and potentially take a punt in the hope that it could be your lucky day, visit its website by clicking here to see what prizes are on offer.