MSD Animal Health acquired Allflex Livestock Intelligence which has brought the Allflex Bubblegum EID tag to the company’s portfolio. These long-lasting electronic and visual identification (ID) tags can also be personalised for ease of identification.

Each year, in excess of 3.5 million lambs are born across the Island of Ireland. The sheep sector is ahead of the curve when it comes to EID tags, as they have been compulsory in Ireland since July 2019 – but sheep owners have not always been satisfied with their durability.

The Allflex Bubblegum tag is designed with a copper-reinforced stem to ensure the best in class reading range is achieved and to avoid breakage during application.

It is also the only loop tag on the market with a personalised print allowing farmers to customise their tags and help them to clearly recognise their flock’s bloodlines.

Sheep farm in Mayo

From a sheep farm in Westport, Co. Mayo, TJ Duffy territory manager with MSD Animal Health knows a thing or two about sheep.

In addition to his day job with MSD Animal Health, TJ actively farms a flock of pedigree Texels and a commercial flock of ewes with his father, and between them they lamb down 450 ewes each year.

Speaking about the Allflex Bubblegum tag, TJ said: “What is unique about this tag is the copper within the stem which not only reinforces the tag, but it also improves the accuracy of the EID wand reader which provides a huge labour-saving for the sheep farmer.

“It is the only loop tag on the market which can be personalised to include the farmer’s initials or pedigree information which is a significant benefit for pedigree herds.”

Bubblegum tag

The Bubblegum tag allows the farmer to include personalised writing on the tag featuring whatever information is most useful. This could include pedigree prefixes, a herd identifier or even pet names.

The tag is designed and printed with laser technology with large writing which is very clear and easy for the farmer to read.

The Allflex Bubblegum tag set includes an electronic ID (EID) tag and visual ID (VID) tag. According to TJ, applying the tags could not be easier.

“The visual ID tag for the lambs left ear has a hollow concave and the EID tag for the lamb’s right ear is filled in so when you separate from the rest you have a nice flexible tag that fits into the bubblegum applicator and there’s zero room for error when loading it,” TJ explained.

“We advise farmers to aim for the front lobe of the ear and in a clean concise motion close the applicator.

“The flexible rubber nature of the tag design avoids damage to the sheep’s ear and the ‘pinch perfect’ tagger means the tag application is precise and efficient every time.”

Using EID readers such as a wand reader is a huge labour-saving for any farmer handling fast-moving sheep and lambs.

They are also included under the most recent Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) grant, making them an attractive investment.

Both the AMR250 and the AWR300 combines great reading range with an outstanding long operation time, a large display an extensive memory and many smart features.

The Allflex Bubblegum tags work efficiently with a wand reader as the copper-reinforced hard plastic stem improves readability and accuracy.

To order the Allflex Bubblegum tag, do so online by clicking here.