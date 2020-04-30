Limousin bank holiday premier sale goes online for May

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society is to hold its upcoming premier sale as an online sale, this bank holiday weekend due to current Covid-19 measures.

The sale will take place on bank holiday Monday, May 4, at 2:00pm sharp, the society has announced.

Conducted by auctioneer Denis Barrett, the sale will feature 43 males on offer and 11 females.

Each exhibitor has submitted video clips and photos of their livestock, currently being uploaded on the auctioneer’s website, with prospective bidders able to see the pictures and videos, along with star ratings, pedigree and additional information on each animal.

Advertisement

As this is a premier sale, all stock will be sold under the same conditions of sale – all are export tested, all bulls are vet inspected, fertility tested and are sold under the fertility insurance scheme with FBD, the Irish Limousin Cattle Society confirmed.

All cattle are from herds participating in Cattle Health Certification Standards (CHeCS) accredited Johne’s herd testing programme.

According to the cattle society, the main differences between an online sale and a traditional sale are: the online sale will start on time, at 2:00pm sharp; it takes about a minute to sell a bull as the bids come in rather than the auctioneer needing to spot the bidder; and anyone considering purchasing must have pre-registered.

Interested purchasers must pre-register at: www.denisbarrett.com – it is recommended to register as soon as possible as the auctioneer needs to validate potential buyers, the society warned.

Prospective bidders are urged not to wait until Monday morning or just before the sale to register as there may be a lot of traffic to the site at this time and one may experience a delay.

A video of the screen, the buyer and instructions are available on the Irish Limousin Cattle Society website.