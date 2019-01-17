‘Lifeblood of rural communities’: Mart insurance under Dail spotlight

Mart insurance premiums and the rise in costs for such enterprises was among the topics debated in the Dail this week, with action called for following the closure of Mountrath Mart.

Sinn Fein spokesperson for finance Pearse Doherty commented on the topic yesterday (Wednesday, January 16), noting: “A year and a half ago I raised a topical issue matter on insurance costs for businesses.

“On that day 18 months ago, I focused in particular on the agriculture sector and marts, of which there are 80 in the state.

Marts are crucial to the operation of agriculture. They are the lifeblood of rural communities and the farming sector.

The deputy said that it was very clear at the time that marts were under serious pressure as a result of increasing insurance costs.

Doherty said that a minister had spoken to Insurance Ireland at the time and apparently said there had been no increase in insurance premiums in marts across the state.

Advertisement

The TD added:

He went to the wolf and asked the wolf how it was looking after the chickens and the wolf told him it was looking after them well.

“However, that is not the reality because just last week a mart that was operating in the state for 51 years and providing a service in Co. Laois closed down because its premiums had increased for four consecutive years.”

Deputy Doherty said that the mart in question is not on its own, adding that action needs to be taken on the matter.

“The minister, deputy Humphreys, should deal with the issue from a business point of view, along with her colleagues in the Departments of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Finance.