Lie of the land: Save money in tough, uncertain times on farm insurance

With the entry of competition through AXA and Zurich, farm insurance has become more competitive in recent years in Ireland.

Subsequently, Campion Insurance feels there are huge opportunities for farmers to save money in tough, uncertain times.

Why deal with a broker?

Brokers are making a substantial contribution to reducing the price of farm insurance and making the market highly competitive;

Brokers have local offices and dedicated advisers – no call centre; simply dial directly to the office;

Brokers will compare the market annually at your renewal across AXA, Aviva and Zurich – move you to another insurer if the price increases substantially or alternatively negotiate with your current insurer;

Brokers will offer professional advice on comparing policy covers between insurers.

About Campion Insurance

Campion Insurance is in operation since 1984 and is one of the largest insurance brokers in Ireland.

With 180 staff and 12 offices nationwide, it can provide farmers with a high level of local service which is focused on giving farmers better cover, better products, and better value, backed up by an experienced claims team.

Campion Insurance offers real choice for farmers through flexible insurance packages that cover family home, farm property, produce, livestock, vehicles, liabilities and income protection.

Due to increased insurer competition available to the broker market, Campion Insurance has recently invested in a number of additional specialist farm advisors to service the requirements of its growing customer base.

Meet some of the team

John Costigan was brought up on a mixed farm and is one of the company’s most experienced farm experts with over 20 years of working with farmers in the insurance field, providing them with the best advice and cover.

John has been dealing with a large portfolio of farming clients throughout his career and is always at hand for Tipperary and south-west customers.

Alan Trayer, a Kilkenny/Waterford specialist, was born and raised on a farm and knows the ins and outs of an everyday farmyard.

His own farm experience along with 19 years of dealing with farm insurance under his belt allows Alan to be proficient in his job, giving customers expert farm advice always.

Jon O’Connor also services the Tipperary and south-west area and was reared on a farm – he still works as a part-time farmer.

Jon has a keen interest in farming and with six years’ farm insurance experience to go with it, Jon is happy to call out to farms to assist you with your insurance needs.

Paul Meade, the midlands specialist based out of the Portlaoise office, grew up on a dairy farm and holds a strong interest in the farming sector.

Paul has a good appreciation of the vast variety of farming and the individual insurance requirements having worked previously as a loss adjuster. He has 16 years’ experience in dealing with farm insurance.

His excellent product knowledge and loss-adjusting background allows Paul to work efficiently and give valuable advice to farm customers.

Theresa Shortall is also based in Portlaoise and she lives on a tillage/beef farm in Laois. Theresa has 30 years’ experience in the farm insurance field and has exceptional product knowledge in this area.

Advertisement

Theresa is very well-known in the Laois area as an excellent farm advisor, due to her professionalism and expert advice. Undoubtedly, farm customers always acknowledge how simple Theresa makes the whole insurance process.

Gary Hogan, the newest member to the team, services all areas and has five years’ experience working with farm clientele.

Gary is one of Campion Insurance’s on-the-road experts and is happy to call out to any farmer to discuss and help them get the best insurance cover and quote out there.

With Campion Insurance’s combined knowledge and experience, along with access to several reputable insurers for competitive quotes and its own in-house dedicated claims team, is what makes it one of the largest and most successful providers of farm insurance in Ireland.

This is demonstrated by its continuous partnership with the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA).

So, if you are a farm owner who needs advice on your insurance, contact Campion Insurance today. If you require a visit from one of the insurance experts to assist in getting you a competitive quote, they’re more than happy to help.

Why not call the farm team in Campion Insurance today on: 1890-300-306 to speak to someone who truly understands the nature of your business.

And it’s not just farm

With the wide range of products that Campion Insurance offer, there is much more than farm insurance that it can help you with.

Financial services

With a large team of qualified financial advisors, they can guide you through many financial decisions; whether it is looking for protection policies to cover your income, your mortgage or maybe life assurance, Campion Insurance has the expertise to explain your options and provide you with the most appropriate solutions.

Equally, if you have money to invest, want to start or review a pension or switch or get a new mortgage, the company’s specialists in each of these areas will provide you with well-informed advice and recommend the best products for you.

Contact the team on: 1890-300-303 to find out more.

Personal lines

Whilst protecting your farm is of the utmost importance, ensuring you have the right cover for your personal cars and homes, or those of your family, is still an important decision to get right.

By reviewing a panel of 19 insurers, Campion Insurance can make sure it finds the right policy at the right price for you.

Call today on: 1890-300-301; or visit: Campion.com for a quote.

Campion Insurances Limited, trading as Campion Insurance, BestQuote.ie, ISME Insurance Services, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.