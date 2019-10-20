Lely Center Mullingar open days to discuss all aspects of a robotic milking system

Lely Center Mullingar and AIB, in association with Pat Farrelly, Alan Stephenson and Ronan Nestor, are hosting three open days on their respective farms next week to showcase how robotic milking works for them.

The open days will be taking place between October 22 and 24 and will be presented in workshop format.

Details include: Tuesday, October 22: Alan Stephenson, Derrymalogue, Rosenallis, Co. Laois (R32 HY86);

Wednesday, October 23: Pat Farrelly, Balnagon Upper, Carnaross, Co. Meath (A82 WC83);

Thursday, October 24: Ronan Nestor, Rathnacreeva, Ballyglass, Claremorris, Co. Mayo (F12 WK11).

The following topics will be discussed:

How does robotic milking work on a grass-based system?

Building, design and farm layout options: Infrastructure costs of setting up a system;

The best type of cow for a robotic milking system;

Labour requirements and work-life balance;

Financing dairy expansion, funding buildings and equipment – AIB;

Running costs of the system;

€32,000-96,000 TAMS (Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes) II grant opportunity.

‘A large number of dairy start-ups’

Eamonn O’Reilly, AIB regional agri adviser, said: “Demand for farm finance has been particularly strong in recent years among potential new entrants to dairy.

“We have funded a large number of dairy start-ups and expansions to date, with a very strong level of enquiries already for 2020 and 2021. Our team will be available to discuss all funding options on the day.

“Our barn design and farm management support (FMS) specialists will be available on the day to discuss setting up robotic farms in terms of farm layout, building designs, roadways, paddock sizes, etc,” concluded Alan Heaney, Lely Mullingar.

All welcome

The open days are open to the public and all are welcome to attend. They will be taking place from 12:00pm to 3:00pm each day.

The farms will be signposted from the main roads. For more information, call Niall Mc Gauran on: 086-417-8424.