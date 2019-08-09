Learn how to save time, money and energy

The Energy in Agriculture event aims to give visitors invaluable payback on their time, and is well worth the visit to learn how to save time and money – while contributing to the climate transition in a positive way.

Get advice from the experts on how to access grants, apply for loans, calculate payback, etc.

The conference and exhibition is a joint venture between: Teagasc; Tipperary County Council; the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA); Tipperary Energy Agency; and Gurteen Agricultural College.

Energy in Agriculture is sponsored by: SEAI (main sponsor); the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine; LEO Enterprise Ireland; AIB; and ESB Networks.

The setting for the event in Gurteen Agricultural College is an attraction in itself. You can explore the energy-efficient working farm with a remarkable demo, showcasing a working, energy-efficient dairy. DeLaval will be there on the day to answer any questions.

The Agri Futures Arena will give you the opportunity to see the latest technology in action. There is also the opportunity to test-drive the Renault Zoe and the I3 BMW.

The biomass demo and Solar PV demo facilitated by representatives from the Department of Agriculture and ESB Networks respectively will give an insight into how these technologies can really work on your farm.

As well as that, the event has a sold-out expo hall with over 70 exhibitors available representing biomass, solar PV, wind, biogas, heat pumps, education and supports.

Practical advice

Tipperary Energy Agency is delighted to announce that Energy in Agriculture will be opened by Sean Kelly, MEP.

Throughout the day, there will be three panel discussions, facilitated by RTÉ’s Damien O’ Reilly, that will give you the opportunity to learn and ask questions.

These include: Energy in Agriculture with panelists such as Joe Healy, IFA; Diversification Opportunities in Farming – a panel discussion exploring opportunities for farm level diversification; and Food and the Environment – a discussion on sustainability in Agriculture.

The talks in the marquee are all centred around practical advice with farming case studies as the focal point. Talks include: support scheme for renewable heat; biomass supply chain from farm forestry; reducing energy costs; renewable electrification of farms; and fuel switching.

There will be the opportunity to ask the experts and learn from those who have actually made these things happen on their farms.

Energy is part of the Irish agriculture story and while it’s never going to be the only income from a farm, if farmers could get a wind turbine on the land or solar PV on the roofs of sheds then a huge difference will have been made.