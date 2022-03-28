Egmont Agri Ltd. based in Co. Cork has been the main importer and distributor for SaMASZ machinery in Ireland since 2014.

It is a family run business, based in Egmont, Mallow, since 1986 and currently ran by Timmy O’Brien.

Having spotted the brand and its range of grassland machinery in Agritechnica over many years, Timmy would remark on the quality of build from the Polish manufacturer, finding himself always returning to the stand to have another look at the machines thinking they can’t be that good.

Following negotiations with SaMASZ, in 2014 Timmy purchased a front and a rear-mounted mower and a Z2-780 rake for use in his own agricultural contracting service. The mowers were of top quality and worked exceptionally well in Irish conditions.

‘’Having used this equipment, we have found it to be very reliable and well-built with strength where it’s needed and decided to import the mowers into Ireland,” said Timmy.

“There was a share of SaMASZ machinery already in Ireland however they were the smaller range of mowers, which gave us an opportunity to bring in the triple range of mowers.

“We sold our first set of triple mowers shortly after the decision to bring the mowers in to a customer and this particular set of mowers were used for seven seasons, with very little to no problems.”

The range

Egmont Agri offers a wide range of mowers, tedders and rakes to suit your farming and business needs. Egmont Agri offers both a range of disc and drum mowers.

SaMASZ mowers are of strong quality-build and work exceptionally well in Irish conditions. SaMASZ are confident on their build quality and also build beds for other leading European manufacturers.

The 3m bed of the mower holds 6L of oil, in comparison to other mowers in the market thus the mower runs cooler and bearings last longer. The mowers are cost-effective and offer exceptional value for money. They have a unique breakaway system, that when the mower meets an object it can break back and lift up automatically and reset itself.

They also have a safe-cutter bar, if an object goes in between two discs it will sheer a key on the hole, saving the bed from further damage. All mowers come standard with quick fit blades.

‘’The tedders and rakes are of excellent quality. We import the narrow rotor tedders as they provide an excellent spread of the grass and no lumping,” said Timmy.

“Last season we imported two 8-rotor tedders, mounted to the three-point linkage, advantages of the tedder include they are very affordable and very easy to transport.

“The rakes have proven to be a great success, we have used them through every type of ground conditions, working trouble free, cleaning the ground whilst making an excellent row for the balers that we use in our contracting service.

“We stock a comprehensive range of SaMASZ machinery parts in our new agricultural machinery parts store. Egmont Agri can supply heavy and normal mowers.”

With over 60 butterfly units (with and without groupers) in the market at present, all cutting a substantial croppage each year, Egmont Agri is hoping to continue to further increase sales in 2022.

Last season, SaMASZ improved the cutting quality of their machines, to cut cleaner than ever before by replacing the blades from 105 to 110, with a special angle on the new blade according to Timmy O’Brien.

SaMASZ Merger Falco 2

New to the market for 2022 is the SaMASZ Merger Falco 2, designed and manufactured by the Polish brand with the contractor in mind, the new pick-up rake with conveyor belts operates up to 10.5m.

Minimum horsepower requirement is 120hp, the new merger can operate at higher speeds over 15km/h.

Egmont Agri offers a range of Metal-Fach seed disc cultivators including the U740 Heavy Duty 3-meter seed disc cultivator which is designed both for tillage after ploughing and before sowing, and stubble cultivation. Its robust frame ensures the stability and durability of the machine.

Egmont Agri Ltd also offers the latest product from Metal-Fach the U710 disc cultivator, which is available in 3m, 4.5m or 6m working width. The disc harrow works the ground exceptionally and turns the sod upside down very easily.

The disc harrows have maintenance free hubs, on rubber bushings that keep the discs springing in and out when they meet a stone. Timmy stated ‘’these cultivators are of excellent built quality and are as good as any other brands on the market at an affordable price’’.

Egmont Agri Ltd. also imports the Metal-Fach rear discharge Falcon muck spreader and have been involved in the design of the machine to work in Irish conditions.

‘’Continual improvements have been made, we increased the strength of the back beater bars, using hardox tips, whilst also increasing the width of the beaters from 1.5 to 2m wide, offering an even spread,” said Timmy.

The muck spreader can be supplied with either 1.5/2m wide beaters at the rear for exceptional spreading quality and width.

Also on offer from Metal-Fach is a wide range of buckets, grabs and front loaders. Egmont also offer a large variety of other agricultural machinery.

For more information contact Timmy on: 086 259 4030, or Donal on: 087 259 4030. Alternatively, to find out more online, click here.