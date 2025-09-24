Last call for farmers, fishers and growers to take part in annual Regulator survey

A survey providing Irish farmers, fishers, and growers the opportunity to share their experience of selling their agri-food produce to buyers will close on Tuesday, September 30.

The annual primary producer survey is an important way for farmers to talk directly to the Agri-Food Regulator about their trading experiences in the last 12 months.

Hearing from farmers about their experiences with buyers of their agri-food products in relation to issues such as payments and contracts is essential to inform the Regulator’s on-going work.

There are 12 questions on the survey, it takes five minutes to complete, and can be filled out on a computer, tablet or phone.

Responses are anonymous and confidential. You must be 18 years or older to complete the survey.

It is intended that anonymised summary results of the survey will be published by the Agri-Food Regulator shortly after the closing date of the survey on September 30.

So be sure to complete it and have your voice heard.

The Agri-Food Regulator is the enforcement authority for the Unfair Trading Regulations in Ireland.

The 16 specific unfair trading practices provide legal protection for any supplier of agri-food products subject to their annual turnover being lower than the buyer’s turnover and the buyer’s turnover being greater than €2m. The list of agri-food products covered is extensive but includes animals, vegetables, fruit, fish, cereal grains, meat, and dairy produce.

More information about the Unfair Trading Regulations is available on the Agri-Food Regulator’s website, including a comprehensive FAQ and how to make a confidential complaint or tip-off.

The Agri-Food Regulator can be contacted on 01 601 9900 or at [email protected].