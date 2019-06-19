Kerry Co-op’s proposed Share Redemption Scheme rejected

Kerry Co-op’s shareholders have rejected the entity’s proposed Share Redemption Scheme at the co-ops Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, Wednesday, June 19.

For the vote to pass, a majority of 67% was needed, however, the motion only secured 65% of the voters’ favour.

Co-op members travelled to the Brandon Hotel, Tralee, where a vote was held on two rule changes regarding the organisation’s Share Redemption Scheme, which has sparked considerable debate since its announcement last month.

Sources have informed AgriLand that 1,600 of the co-op’s shareholders voted at the meeting out of a total 6,500 eligible shareholders.

What happens now?

However, Mundy Hayes, the co-op’s chairman, recently confirmed to AgriLand that the co-op would be able to proceed with the scheme even if shareholders reject the changes.

Advertisement

However, he did not envisage this happening, he stressed.

Hayes argued that the scheme would have benefits for older members who would have bought shares as far back as the 1970s, and who don’t realise the current value of their holdings.

Kerry shares are very valuable. No one who bought shares in the 1970s could envisage where things would go. Some people may be unaware of the value of shares they hold.

“Situations might arise for families when people pass away. For some of them, they don’t realise the value of the asset they’re sitting on,” he said, adding: “These people were investing in their future.”