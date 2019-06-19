Is leptospirosis lurking on your farm?

You may not think that your pigs have leptospirosis, but screening proves that leptospirosis is present on many Irish farms.

The disease is generally sub-clinical, but recent studies by veterinary practitioner Jesus Borobia, following routine blood sampling in Northern Ireland, showed that a third of the sampled sows in NI and 17% of those in the Republic of Ireland had evidence of leptospirosis, which is an infection with one or more types of Leptospira bacteria.

It has been suggested that a reduction in routine antibiotic usage could be behind an increase in infection. Routine screening samples in Germany showed a marked rise in leptospirosis levels from 16% in 2011 to 30% in 2016.

In addition, a recent report in the UK suggested that global warming may cause leptospirosis to become more common, as it thrives in moist warm conditions.

Leptospira

Leptospirosis is caused by a corkscrew-shaped bacteria called Leptospira that is transmitted via the skin and mucous membranes (eyes, mouth and urinogenital area).

Infection occurs from sow to sow at the time of abortions in the dry sow house, or from the urine and genital fluids of carrier pigs under stress at weaning or farrowing.

Rodents also act as carriers, spreading disease through contaminated feed or water troughs.

In previously unexposed sows or piglets, acute leptospirosis is seen as fever, loss of appetite and even jaundice. However, in Ireland most infection is chronic or low grade, resulting in abortion, stillborn or weak piglets. More commonly, the disease will present as increased infertility across groups of sows and gilts, often observed as an early return to service.

Sub-optimal fertility can have a considerable effect on economics. Factor in service costs and reduced farrowing rate, plus the expense of keeping empty sows for a couple of months before they are detected as empty and leptospirosis could be costing you up to €3.50/sow/parity.

Advertisement

Chronic, sub-clinical, uncontrolled leptospirosis doesn’t just affect breeding stock. There is reduction in total pigs born alive and weak, non-viable piglets will push up pre-weaning mortality.

Average birth weight is reduced, and there is often an increase in wean to first service. When totalled these costs may come to over €7 per weaned pig.

Hygiene and biosecurity are essential in the battle to control the spread of disease. Effective cleaning protocols with suitable detergents, rodent control and reproductive hygiene can reduce on-farm infection.

Appropriate, targeted antibiotics can also be used, although many producers are now committed to reducing usage where possible.

Many farmers in Ireland already vaccinate breeding sows and gilts against erysipelas and porcine parvovirus infection, but a new combination vaccine including Leptospira is the first to offer protection against all three economically important diseases affecting reproductive performance.

Porcilis® Ery+Parvo+Lepto is suitable for use during pregnancy and sows and gilts require an initial two-dose course followed by six-monthly or annual boosters depending on the individual farm health status.

The product can easily be slotted into the existing vaccination regime and it is already available for use in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

More information

Farmers should discuss their vaccination regime with their vet who can also advise on improving sow fertility and on-farm biosecurity.

Further information is available from the SPC, your veterinary practitioner or MSD Animal Health, Red Oak North, South County Business Park, Leopardstown, Dublin 18, Ireland.

MSD Animal Health can be contacted at: 01-2970220; or emailed at: [email protected].