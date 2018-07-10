Is black the new green? Claas, with a difference, lands in NI
Gorthill Farm Contracting – a well-known entity in Northern Ireland – has just taken delivery of a new, latest-generation Claas Jaguar 980 (pictured above).
The 980 is noteworthy in itself; it’s the most powerful self-propelled forager that Claas sells.
However, as is evident from these photographs (from Gorthill Farm Contracting’s own Facebook page), this machine is also notable for its eye-catching black colour scheme.
Gorthill Farm Contracting – profiled on AgriLand back in May, 2017 – is run by brothers Johnny and Ryan Boggs, who grew up on a 260ac family dairy/beef farm close to Eglinton, Co. Derry.
The brothers gradually built up the business over the past two decades to offer a range of services including silage harvesting – initially starting off with a trailed Mengele harvester cutting 500ac.
Gorthill Farm Contracting is already well known for running ‘black-liveried’ tractors and machinery.
Speaking to AgriLand last year, Ryan explained: “It started when we saw a new black Fendt 936 in Agritechnica. We decided – when we purchased five new Fendt tractors the following year – that they had to be black.
“It kind of stuck with us since; it makes us stand out from the crowd.”
Nowadays, even the loading shovel (a Volvo L70H; pictured below) is donned out in a smart, striking black finish.