Irish Suffolk Sheep Society achieves ‘new status’ recognition

Thursday, August 1, has seen the Irish Suffolk Sheep Society approved for European Union (EU) Pedigree Registered Certification from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine under EU Regulation 2016/10/12.

This licence provides the recognition of pedigree status for the society’s sheep throughout Europe.

The society’s flock book is held by Sheep Ireland, a wholly Irish company supported by the Irish Government and co-funded by the department.

This means that every sheep sold and purchased through the society will hold a Pedigree Registered Certificate.

The society consists of 90 members; 14 of which are committee members.

There are over 10,000 pedigree sheep from 250 flocks registered to the society, which is a leading terminal sire breed in Ireland and the UK.

Speaking to AgriLand, Anne Mitchell, treasurer of the society, said: “We are delighted to have received this Pedigree Registered Certification. As of now, we are only one of three sheep breeding organisations to have received this recognition.”

Very few sheep organisations have received this recognition, with the Irish Vendéen Sheep Society and the Galway Sheep Breeders Association the only two other groups to have achieved this status.

“The onset of Brexit was the driving force behind the decision to set up the Irish Suffolk Sheep Society as, previously, the society was affiliated to the parent body in Ballymena; which is now known as the South of Ireland Branch – Suffolk Sheep Society,” she added.

Premier show and sale

The Suffolk Sheep Society is hosting a Premier Show and Sale at Roscrea Mart, Co. Tipperary, tomorrow, Saturday, August 3.

According to the society, there are “50 sheep entered in the show and sale”.

According to Mitchell, George Chandler, who will conduct the sale, is a “well-known judge of pedigree stock”.