Strong advancement in productivity levels has resulted in Irish pigmeat production soaring over the last decade.

Since the beginning of 2022, average weekly pig supplies at Irish pigmeat export plants stands at almost 73,000 head, compared to around 59,000 for the corresponding weekly average back in 2012.

This increase in pig supplies is against a backdrop where processing capacity is coming under increasing pressure.

Live pig exports have fallen by 15% to 35,000 during January compared to the same period last year where virtually all of those supplies were destined for the Northern Irish market. This reduction in demand is being driven by an increase in Northern Irish supplies and the impact of Brexit around recruiting EU non-nationals.

The impact of pigs having to be held on farm for longer periods is resulting in pigs being processed at heavier weights. Some anecdotal evidence shows that more pigs are being processed above 100kg deadweight compared to most pigs been processed between 85kg to 90 kg deadweight pre-2020.

This dynamic is also impacting on higher costs of production with feed conversion efficiency dropping off as pigs are held on farm for extended periods.

Irish pig supplies are likely to remain above 70,000 head weekly levels for the forthcoming months as changes to systems of production requires lead-in time to readjust production levels.

Lower producer confidence over an extended period in some EU member states such as Germany will put a lot of downward pressure on output during the first half of 2022.

EU pigmeat outlook

The EU Commission published their latest short-term outlook during autumn 2021 which showed a 0.6% increase in pigmeat output for 2022. However, higher input costs and lower producer prices in recent months is likely to push output downwards during 2022.

In the December 2021 livestock census, the German breeding herd fell by 7% to 1.59 million head reflecting the fallout from restricted international market access following the detection of African Swine Fever (ASF).

Census information that is available for other member states such as Poland, Belgium, Czech Republic, France and Denmark show significant declines in pig breeding herds.

If Germany is added to this list of member states, these countries represent around half of the EU pig breeding herd which collectively fell by 7% or 384,000 head lower during the December 2021 census.

Elsewhere, the UK is forecasting that output will fall by around 3% to one million tonnes, with last December’s livestock census indicating that the breeding herd had fallen by 6%, reflecting low producer prices and some difficulty marketing pigs.

Market prospects

The challenges that Irish and EU producers faced in 2021 have carried into 2022, with rising costs of production continuing to exceed producer returns. In Europe, the fallout of ASF across Western Europe into Germany, and Italy more recently, will continue to restrict the export potential from the EU region.

However, EU pigmeat supplies are likely to contract by low to medium single digits as low producer prices and high production costs impact on farm viability across the region.

According to the USDA, Chinese pigmeat production is expected to rise by 1% to 49.5 million tonnes as the sector continues to be incentivised to expand. However, it should be noted that the latest (February 22) live Chinese pig prices are making 12.61 CNY/kg, this is also well below the costs of production, which is projected at 18 CNY/kg.

The current Chinese price has been running at these levels since the start of the second half of 2021. This would suggest that further recovery in Chinese pigmeat output may be overstated for 2022.

The threat of ASF spreading across Europe and Asia remains in place. Already, during the start of 2022, we have seen new measures introduced by South Korean authorities to reduce wild boar populations near pig dense regions. More ASF outbreaks have been confirmed in Malaysia where the disease was only confirmed during February 2021, and the latest confirmed case was reported in Thailand during January 2022.

Opportunities to develop high potential markets such as Mexico, the third largest global importer, was boosted by the news recently that the tariff free quota for approximately 10,000t was extended until the start of the second half of 2022.

Campaigns

Domestic pigmeat consumption accounts for around 50% of total Irish pigmeat production.

To encourage consumers to purchase pigmeat products that carry the Quality Mark, Bord Bia Quality Mark pigmeat campaigns are currently taking place across TV, print, and social media. In April, a new radio campaign for pigmeat will be launched.

Bord Bia has recently finalised discussions with a leading foodservice and hospitality provider around supporting and promoting Irish verified pigmeat. This pilot foodservice programme promotion is scheduled to launch mid-March.

Two EU campaigns promoting Irish pigmeat are currently running across five markets. These are campaigns for which the EU provides between 50-80% of the funding and which allow Ireland to leverage the reputation of the EU while simultaneously building the awareness and reputation of Irish food production systems.

Since 2019, Bord Bia has been running a campaign titled Love the Taste, Trust the Quality, promoting EU and Irish pork and beef across South Korea, the Philippines and Vietnam. Upcoming activity includes a masterclass for professional chefs and buyers in the Philippines to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day.

This in-person and online event will feature a well-known local chef demonstrating two recipes using Irish pork and beef to 35 foodservice buyers and chefs, and media.

In 2020 Bord Bia commenced a €3.8 million information and promotion campaign in Mexico and China for EU pork and poultry. Current campaign activity includes a collaboration with a high-profile Chinese restaurant for a menu promotion which began on March 1, and runs until March 14.

Also in China, this month Bord Bia will host two trade seminars targeting 80 local meat buyers, taking place in Changsha on March 9, and a second in the city of Xiamen on March 29.

By Peter Duggan, sector manager pigmeat and poultry at Bord Bia